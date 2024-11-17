Weekend wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggie tight ends have huge night

Theo Ohrstrom had a career night on Saturday

The combination of Theo Ohrstrom and Tre Watson combined for nine catches and 178 yards in Texas A&M's 38-3 defeat of New Mexico State. Ohrstrom, who came into the game with four career catches, had five receptions for 111 yards on the night. He was the first Aggie tight end to break the century mark in receiving yards since Jace Sternberger did it against South Carolina in 2018. Ohstrom and Watson were the first tight end combination to surpass 50 receiving yards in the same game since 2006, when Martellus Bennett and Joey Thomas tallied 54 and 84 yards, respectively, against Louisiana.



Scourton moves into the top 10 in tackles for loss

Nic Scourton now has 14 tackles for loss on the season.

While he didn't record a sack last night, defensive end Nic Scourton did rack up another 1.5 tackles for loss, giving him 14 on the season. That ties him for eighth in FBS. Scourton has registered at least one tackle for loss in eight of the nine games he's played in at A&M.

Aggies open as slight road favorites against Auburn

Texas A&M goes on the road for the final time this season next Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers (6:30 p.m., ESPN). The Aggies opened as 3.5-point favorites Sunday, but that number has shrunk to 3 or 2.5 points depending on who you ask. Auburn beat Louisiana Monroe 48-14 Saturday, but has not scored more than 21 points against any SEC opponent.

Little movement in the polls for A&M

The Aggies are 15th in the CFP poll, which is the only one that really counts right now, but the coach's and AP polls are still both out there. The Aggies moved up one spot in the coach's poll to 14th, while remaining steady at 15 in the AP poll.

Aggies in the NFL