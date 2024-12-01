Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Terry Bussey led the team in receiving yards Saturday night.

Stat leaders from the Texas game

Tackles: Taurean York, 10 (zero missed) Dalton Brooks, 10 (zero missed) Marcus Ratcliffe, 8 (four missed) Tackles for loss: York, 3.5 Cashius Howell, 2.5 Shemar Stewart, 1 Rushing: Marcel Reed, 14 carries, 56 yards Amari Daniels, 13 carries, 21 yards Rueben Owens, 3 carries, 10 yards Receiving: Tre Watson, 3 catches, 38 yards Noah Thomas, 3 catches, 31 yards Terry Bussey, 2 catches, 40 yards Jahdae Walker, 2 catches, 22 yards A&M missed 14 tackles last night. Texas missed three.

Aggies take last two games of Players Era Invitational

No. 20 Texas A&M blew a 10-point lead against Oregon as they collapsed during a 16-0 run to lose 80-70, but the Aggies (6-2) bounced back with a pair of wins to close out their three-game stretch in Las Vegas. A&M came back Wednesday to beat No. 21 Creighton (5-3) 77-73. The game was close throughout, with the Aggies finally taking a lead they would not relinquish with just 35 seconds left. Forward Solomon Washington would put the Aggies ahead to stay, as he was fouled on a drive to the basket with the score tied at 70. He hit both free throws, and then forward Henry Coleman III converted a three-point play the old fashioned way with nine seconds remaining to give the Aggies a two-possession lead. On Saturday, A&M rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to dispose of Rutgers (5-3) 81-77. Guard Wade Taylor IV, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, paced A&M with 24 points, while Coleman, Manny Obaseki and Washington each scored 11. A&M would not take the lead for good until the 2:12 mark of the second half, when a dunk by Obaseki made the score 78-77. But A&M held Rutgers scoreless for the final three minutes, 10 seconds of the game to allow that lead to hold up.

Volleyball team makes NCAA Tournament

The Texas A&M volleyball team is off to Tempe to play in the Scottsdale regional as a six seed after the NCAA Tournament field was announced Sunday afternoon. The Aggies, (19-7, 10-6 SEC) will open play against Colorado State, which won the Mountain West championship over San Jose State (a match that, if you've been following the national news, drew a lot of attention). The winner of that match will move on to play against the winner of the Arizona State-New Hampshire match on the other side of the bracket.



Aggies in the NFL

Jacksonville nickel Antonio Johnson had 5 tackles in a 23-20 loss to Houston. Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans caught 8 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in a 26-23 overtime win over Carolina. Philadelphia punter Braden Mann punted six times with an average of 51.2 yards per punt in a 24-19 win over Baltimore. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had one tackle and a passed defensed for the Ravens. New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons had 3 tackles in a 26-21 loss to Seattle. L.A. Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown had 3 tackles in a 21-14 win at New Orleans. Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones had 5 tackles in a 25-24 win at New England. On Thursday night, Miami linebacker Tyrel Dodson led the Dolphins with 10 tackles in a 30-17 loss to Green Bay. Running back Devon Achane rushed for 14 yards on 7 carries, but also caught 8 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. On Thursday afternoon, Dallas safety Donovan Wilson had 5 tackles and a sack in a 27-20 win over the New York Giants.

Join AY today and save 75% off an annual subscription!