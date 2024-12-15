Weekend Wrap, Sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk .
Walker wins 2024 Aggie Heart Award
Texas A&M's annual football awards dinner was held Sunday night, and senior wide receiver Jahdae Walker was the recipient of the program's highest honor: The Aggie Heart Award.
The program defines the award as follows: "The Aggie Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game and is voted upon by the players of the football team."
"Jahdae embodies what it means to be an Aggie and is incredibly deserving of our Aggie Heart Award," head coach Mike Elko said. "Whether he is in the weight room, training room, practice or a game, classroom or community, Jahdae is there to work hard and encourage those around him. I am proud of his teammates for recognizing Jahdae with this prestigious award."
Walker, who has been a key part of A&M's wide receiver rotation since arriving on campus last year as a transfer from Grand Valley State, has caught 26 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Other award winners
Offensive MVP: Le'Veon Moss
Defensive MVP: Nic Scourton
Special Teams MVP: Randy Bond
Offensive Skill: Noah Thomas
Defensive Skill: Will Lee III
Offensive Trenches: Trey Zuhn III
Defensive Trenches: Albert Regis
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Jabre Barber
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Scooby Williams
Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Ashton Bethel-Roman
Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Tristan Jernigan
Brotherhood Impact: AJ DiNota
Academic Excellence: Tre Watson & Albert Regis
Aggie Power Award: Theo Melin Ohrstrom
Aggies pick up two former 5-stars in the transfer portal
Texas A&M doubled their number of transfer commits Sunday, giving them four in the six days since the portal opened.
The Aggies landed cornerback Julian Humphrey early Sunday morning. Humphrey, who started 10 games at cornerback for Georgia this year, was a 5-star recruit in the 2022 class. He had 10 tackles and four passes defensed this season while grading out as the toughest Georgia defensive back to complete a pass against. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
The second former 5-star, wide receiver Micah Hudson, announced his commitment to A&M this evening. Hudson, a member of the 2024 recruiting class, caught eight passes for 123 yards (15.4 YPC) this season at Texas Tech before entering the portal. He decided against a trip to LSU and committed after visiting A&M a few days ago.
Hudson is ranked as the number one player in Rivals.com's transfer portal rankings; Humphrey is ranked ninth.
Aggies continue to crush Big Ten competition, downing Purdue
Texas A&M's toughest task of the non-conference basketball schedule came Saturday, when the Aggies traveled to Indianapolis to play the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers in what was essentially a home game for Purdue.
The Aggies were unfazed, taking an early lead and remaining ahead for most of the game before putting things away with a 10-0 run over more than seven minutes in the second half. A&M ended up downing one of the nation's top shooting teams 70-66, with Pharrel Payne scoring 16 points off the bench and Zhuric Phelps adding 16 more. Wade Taylor had 15 for the Aggies.
The win was A&M's sixth over Big 10 opponents since the start of the 2023-24 season, which is more than Michigan has during the same time period.
Volleyball team loses heartbreaker to Wisconsin
Returning to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019, the Aggie volleyball team lost a painfully close five-set match to No. 2 seed Wisconsin 3-2 (25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13).
After losing the first set, the Aggies controlled the second, only to drop the third. They battled back from potential elimination to win the fourth set 25-23, setting up a do-or-die final set. Wisconsin jumped out to an early 11-6 lead, but the Aggies battled back to make it 13-12 before the Badgers finally pulled away to take the match.
Aggies in the NFL
Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans had 9 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-17 win over San Diego. Evans now has 747 receiving yards, putting an 11th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season within reach.
Miami running back Devon Achane picked up 41 yards on 12 carries and caught seven passes for 35 yards in a 20-12 loss to Houston.
Cleveland defensive end Miles Garrett left the Browns’ 21-7 loss to Kansas City briefly after suffering an injury to his face, but returned to tally three tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Cincinnati defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, in a 37-27 win over Tennessee.
Baltimore defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had three tackles in a 35-14 win over the New York Giants.
New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons had one tackle in a 32-26 win over Jacksonville. Nickel Antonio Johnson had four tackles for the Jaguars.
Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones had four tackles and a pass defensed in a 31-13 loss to Denver.
Green Bay linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had a team-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and his first NFL interception as the Packers beat Seattle 30-13.
Dallas safety Donovan Wilson had five tackles in a 30-14 win over Carolina. Safety Demand Richardson had one tackle for the Panthers.