Weekend Wrap, Sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Walker wins 2024 Aggie Heart Award

Jahdae Walker won the 2024 Aggie Heart Award Sunday night.

Texas A&M's annual football awards dinner was held Sunday night, and senior wide receiver Jahdae Walker was the recipient of the program's highest honor: The Aggie Heart Award. The program defines the award as follows: "The Aggie Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game and is voted upon by the players of the football team." "Jahdae embodies what it means to be an Aggie and is incredibly deserving of our Aggie Heart Award," head coach Mike Elko said. "Whether he is in the weight room, training room, practice or a game, classroom or community, Jahdae is there to work hard and encourage those around him. I am proud of his teammates for recognizing Jahdae with this prestigious award." Walker, who has been a key part of A&M's wide receiver rotation since arriving on campus last year as a transfer from Grand Valley State, has caught 26 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Other award winners

Offensive MVP: Le'Veon Moss Defensive MVP: Nic Scourton Special Teams MVP: Randy Bond Offensive Skill: Noah Thomas Defensive Skill: Will Lee III Offensive Trenches: Trey Zuhn III Defensive Trenches: Albert Regis Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Jabre Barber Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Scooby Williams Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Ashton Bethel-Roman Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Tristan Jernigan Brotherhood Impact: AJ DiNota Academic Excellence: Tre Watson & Albert Regis Aggie Power Award: Theo Melin Ohrstrom

Aggies pick up two former 5-stars in the transfer portal

Texas A&M doubled their number of transfer commits Sunday, giving them four in the six days since the portal opened. The Aggies landed cornerback Julian Humphrey early Sunday morning. Humphrey, who started 10 games at cornerback for Georgia this year, was a 5-star recruit in the 2022 class. He had 10 tackles and four passes defensed this season while grading out as the toughest Georgia defensive back to complete a pass against. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The second former 5-star, wide receiver Micah Hudson, announced his commitment to A&M this evening. Hudson, a member of the 2024 recruiting class, caught eight passes for 123 yards (15.4 YPC) this season at Texas Tech before entering the portal. He decided against a trip to LSU and committed after visiting A&M a few days ago. Hudson is ranked as the number one player in Rivals.com's transfer portal rankings; Humphrey is ranked ninth.

Aggies continue to crush Big Ten competition, downing Purdue

Texas A&M's toughest task of the non-conference basketball schedule came Saturday, when the Aggies traveled to Indianapolis to play the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers in what was essentially a home game for Purdue. The Aggies were unfazed, taking an early lead and remaining ahead for most of the game before putting things away with a 10-0 run over more than seven minutes in the second half. A&M ended up downing one of the nation's top shooting teams 70-66, with Pharrel Payne scoring 16 points off the bench and Zhuric Phelps adding 16 more. Wade Taylor had 15 for the Aggies. The win was A&M's sixth over Big 10 opponents since the start of the 2023-24 season, which is more than Michigan has during the same time period.

Volleyball team loses heartbreaker to Wisconsin

Returning to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019, the Aggie volleyball team lost a painfully close five-set match to No. 2 seed Wisconsin 3-2 (25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13). After losing the first set, the Aggies controlled the second, only to drop the third. They battled back from potential elimination to win the fourth set 25-23, setting up a do-or-die final set. Wisconsin jumped out to an early 11-6 lead, but the Aggies battled back to make it 13-12 before the Badgers finally pulled away to take the match.

Aggies in the NFL