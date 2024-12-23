Weekend Wrap, Sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk .
The Aggies are in Vegas (baby)
The Aggies are now in Las Vegas for the SDS Distribution Las Vegas bowl, which will be played Friday night. Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite over USC, which has been utterly depleted by injuries and transfer portal departures. A&M has not played USC since 1977 and has never beaten the Trojans in three tries.
A&M adds three players to the defensive front
The Aggie football team may be out of town, but they added potential starters for 2025 over the weekend and Monday morning. Former Pitt and Colorado defensive end Dayvon Hayes, former Florida defensive end TJ Searcy and former Georgia defensive end/linebacker Sam M’Pemba all are all now on board with the Aggies. Hayes, a redshirt senior, had 16 tackles and two sacks in just four games last season before suffering a knee injury that ended his season prematurely. Searcy had 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in his sophomore season at Florida, where he was a key part of their defensive end rotation. M’Pemba never really fit into a defined role at Georgia, making six tackles in 2023 and only playing in four games this year, preserving his redshirt. He will be a redshirt sophomore next season for the Aggies.
Rankings, rankings
The Aggie women’s volleyball team ended the season ranked 16th overall, their best ranking since 2019. The Aggies made it to the Sweet 16, losing a five-set battle to Wisconsin there to complete their season.
The Aggie men’s basketball team fell a spot in the AP poll to 13th. A&M only played one game last week and easily handled Houston Christian. They will play again Saturday at home against Abilene Christian.
Caruso cashes in
If you need a loan, hit up former Aggie basketball player Alex Caruso. Now a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Caruso signed a four-year, $81 million extension Sunday. Known as one of the best defenders in the NBA, Caruso is averaging 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game for the Thunder.
Aggies in the NFL
The Cincinnati-Cleveland game had milestones for two former Texas A&M defenders. With his sack of Joe Burrow in the first half, Myles Garrett became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 sacks. Later in the game, Cincinnati’s McKinnley Jackson registered as sack, the first of his career. Garrett ended the game with three tackles, including two for loss, while Jackson had his sack as his sole tackle. The Bengals’ Trayvon Williams had a tackle for Cincinnati on special teams.
Miami running back Devon Achane had the best game of his career, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and catching six passes for 70 yards in a 29-17 win over San Francisco.
Safety Demani Richardson also had a personal milestone in Carolina’s 36-30 overtime win over Arizona. Richardson picked off Kyler Murray in the fourth quarter, the first interception of his career. Richardson ended the game with six tackles to go with his interception.
Baltimore defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had seven tackles, two for loss and half a sack in a 34-17 win over Pittsburgh Saturday.
Philadelphia punter Braden Mann kicked four times for an average of 40 yards a punt, with two inside the 20, as the Eagles were stunned by Washington on a last-second touchdown in a 36-33 loss.
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown and former teammate Micheal Clemons each had a tackle in the L.A. Rams’ 16-9 win over the New York Jets.
Buffalo linebacker Von Miller had two tackles in a 24-21win over New England.
Dallas safety Donovan Wilson had five tackles, a sack and a big hit on fellow Aggie Mike Evans in a 26-24 win. Evans, for his part, had five catches for 69 yards.
Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones had four tackles before suffering an injury in a 38-30 win over Tennessee.