Weekend Wrap, Sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

The Aggies are in Vegas (baby)

The 2024 Aggies could be the first A&M team to ever beat USC.

The Aggies are now in Las Vegas for the SDS Distribution Las Vegas bowl, which will be played Friday night. Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite over USC, which has been utterly depleted by injuries and transfer portal departures. A&M has not played USC since 1977 and has never beaten the Trojans in three tries.



A&M adds three players to the defensive front

The Aggie football team may be out of town, but they added potential starters for 2025 over the weekend and Monday morning. Former Pitt and Colorado defensive end Dayvon Hayes, former Florida defensive end TJ Searcy and former Georgia defensive end/linebacker Sam M’Pemba all are all now on board with the Aggies. Hayes, a redshirt senior, had 16 tackles and two sacks in just four games last season before suffering a knee injury that ended his season prematurely. Searcy had 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in his sophomore season at Florida, where he was a key part of their defensive end rotation. M’Pemba never really fit into a defined role at Georgia, making six tackles in 2023 and only playing in four games this year, preserving his redshirt. He will be a redshirt sophomore next season for the Aggies.

Rankings, rankings

The Aggie women’s volleyball team ended the season ranked 16th overall, their best ranking since 2019. The Aggies made it to the Sweet 16, losing a five-set battle to Wisconsin there to complete their season. The Aggie men’s basketball team fell a spot in the AP poll to 13th. A&M only played one game last week and easily handled Houston Christian. They will play again Saturday at home against Abilene Christian.



Caruso cashes in

If you need a loan, hit up former Aggie basketball player Alex Caruso. Now a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Caruso signed a four-year, $81 million extension Sunday. Known as one of the best defenders in the NBA, Caruso is averaging 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game for the Thunder.

Aggies in the NFL