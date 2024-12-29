Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Taylor moves to second all-time on A&M's scoring list as Aggies blast Abilene Christian

Wade Taylor continues to move up A&M's all-time scoring list.

No. 13 Texas A&M put together what might be its most complete performance of the season Saturday, blowing out Abilene Christian 92-54. The game also served as another milestone for point guard Wade Taylor, who moved into second place on A&M’s all-time scoring list with his 15-point performance. Taylor, who also had his first career double-double with 10 assists, now has 1,779 points, one more than Vernon Smith. The Aggies (11-2) broke the game open midway through the first half with a 14-0 run, including three three-pointers in a row from CJ Wilcher (14 points). A&M shot 58.5% from the field, including 40% from three-point range. They held ACU to 36.5% shooting while forcing 21 turnovers.

Aggies add bigtime receiver from the portal

When Kevin "KC" Concepcion decided to leave NC State when the transfer portal opened, Texas A&M quickly expressed their interest in him. Even though major programs like Oregon, Alabama, Miami and Colorado came after him, the Aggies were able to obtain his commitment Sunday morning. Concepcion, who was ranked as the ninth-best player available in the portal by Rivals.com, had 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Wolfpack.

Garrett makes NFL history

Myles Garrett stands alone in NFL history.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had an outstanding performance Sunday, racking up four tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks against the Miami Dolphins. The two sacks gave him 14 on the season, and made him the only player in NFL history two have 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. In spite of Garrett's excellence, the Browns lost 20-3 to the Dolphins.

Aggies in the NFL