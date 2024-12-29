Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk .
Taylor moves to second all-time on A&M's scoring list as Aggies blast Abilene Christian
No. 13 Texas A&M put together what might be its most complete performance of the season Saturday, blowing out Abilene Christian 92-54. The game also served as another milestone for point guard Wade Taylor, who moved into second place on A&M’s all-time scoring list with his 15-point performance.
Taylor, who also had his first career double-double with 10 assists, now has 1,779 points, one more than Vernon Smith.
The Aggies (11-2) broke the game open midway through the first half with a 14-0 run, including three three-pointers in a row from CJ Wilcher (14 points).
A&M shot 58.5% from the field, including 40% from three-point range. They held ACU to 36.5% shooting while forcing 21 turnovers.
Aggies add bigtime receiver from the portal
When Kevin "KC" Concepcion decided to leave NC State when the transfer portal opened, Texas A&M quickly expressed their interest in him. Even though major programs like Oregon, Alabama, Miami and Colorado came after him, the Aggies were able to obtain his commitment Sunday morning.
Concepcion, who was ranked as the ninth-best player available in the portal by Rivals.com, had 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Wolfpack.
Garrett makes NFL history
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had an outstanding performance Sunday, racking up four tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks against the Miami Dolphins. The two sacks gave him 14 on the season, and made him the only player in NFL history two have 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons.
In spite of Garrett's excellence, the Browns lost 20-3 to the Dolphins.
Aggies in the NFL
On the Miami side, linebacker Tyrel Dodson had team-leading 15 tackles and an interception. Running back Devon Achane carried 10 times for 25 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards.
Buffalo linebacker Von Miller had two tackles and a sack in Buffalo's 40-14 blowout of the New York Jets. Defensive end Micheal Clemons had a tackle for the Jets.
Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans had eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Bucs blew out Carolina 48-14. Evans needs 85 yards in the season finale to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the 11th straight season.
Carolina safety Demani Richardson had nine tackles for the Panthers.
Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones had 6 tackles in a 45-33 loss to the New York Giants.
Jacksonville nickel Antonio Johnson had three tackles in a 20-13 win over Tennessee.
Green Bay linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had 11 tackles and four tackles for loss in a 27-25 loss to Minnesota.
Philadelphia punter Braden Mann punted three times for an average of 49.3 yards, with a long of 54 in a 41-7 blitzing of Dallas. Donovan Wilson had a tackle for the Cowboys.