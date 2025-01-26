Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies add new coach on the offensive side of the ball

Veteran college and NFL coach John Perry will be joining the Texas A&M staff. (Rutgers Athletics)

Texas A&M has added a new wide receivers and tight ends coach with significant NFL experience. Coach Mike Elko has hired former Rutgers wide receivers coach John Perry to join the A&M staff. His exact role has yet to be publicly defined, but he will likely serve as an offensive analyst and be on the field on game days. Perry, 55, is no stranger to Texas. He was the tight ends coach for the Houston Texans from 2014-16, then coached the Texans’ wide receivers from 2017-20. He spent 2021 as an assistant at Rutgers, then headed to Huntsville to serve as Sam Houston’s offensive coordinator for a season. He returned to Rutgers in 2023 as a senior analyst.

Basketball team chokes away 22-point lead to Texas, rises in NET anyway

The Aggie basketball team dropped a road game to Texas Saturday in embarrassing fashion, blowing a 22-point second half lead to fall 70-69. The Longhorns led only for the final three seconds of the game. Wade Taylor led the Aggies with 15 points, going five of eight from 3-point range, while Manny Obaseki added 13. But, after dominating much of the first half, Obaseki inexplicable played little after halftime as the lead dwindled away. The Aggies had no answer for freshmen Trey Johnson, who led all scorers with 30 points. A&M's normal problems haunted them, as they went a pitiful three of eight from the free throw line. They also were hit with a technical foul for having six players on the court, a play that ended up being a five-point swing as Texas hit both free throws and drained a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. In spite of the loss, A&M moved up to 12th in the NET rankings, the highest in program history. The Aggies have six Quad I wins, a number only topped by Auburn (11) and Oregon (eight). A&M returns home to Reed Arena Tuesday night, when they play Oklahoma starting at 8 p.m.

Men's, women's tennis both advance in ITA events