Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

A&M on its way into the top 10?

The Aggie basketball team may be on its way to a spot in the top 10 tomorrow. (Imagn Photos)

The last time Texas A&M basketball was inside the top 10 in the AP poll was Christmas Day 2017, when they were ranked fifth. That could change tomorrow morning. The 10th-ranked Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC) only played once this past week, but beat No. 15 Missouri 67-64. That was Mizzou's first home loss in 16 games this season. Other losses suffered by teams ahead of the Aggies have them positioned to vault to a single-digit ranking. No. 9 Michigan State beat rapidly collapsing Oregon 86-74 yesterday, but lost to UCLA 63-61 earlier in the week. No. 8 Iowa State demolished TCU 82-52 Saturday, but lost to No. 16 Kansas 69-52 at midweek. No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Duke both lost last night, but the Aggies are highly unlikely to jump them. But they seem like a good bet to join Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida in the top 10.

Softball rolls to 6-0 start

No team was busier than the No. 7 Texas A&M softball team, which played six games in three days to sweep the Aggie classic at Davis Diamond. A&M got off to a slow start against Utah State Thursday, falling behind 5-3 in the sixth inning before exploding for an eight-spot in the bottom half of the frame. Designated player Mac Barbara, playing in her first game as an Aggie, crushed a three-run homer to break the game open. With ace Emily Kennedy in the circle, the Aggies easily got past Purdue 10-2 in five innings to cap their Thursday action, but the opener Friday was very different. No. 19 Baylor jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the fourth inning, only to collapse and see the Aggies score nine times in the fifth and sixth. Third baseman Kennedy Powell gave A&M the lead with a two-run double, followed by Barbara’s second homer in as many days to give the Aggies a 10-7 win. Kennedy, who threw two hitless innings of relief, got the win. The runs against Baylor would be the last ones given up by the A&M pitching staff for the weekend, as they beat Abilene Christian 1-0, Villanova 8-0 and Purdue 11-0. In the finale against Purdue, Kennedy picked up her third win of the season with five no-hit innings, walking two and striking out a pair.

Tennis team remains unbeaten, knocks off Texas

The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team has reached the semifinals of the ITA National Indoor Team Championships, keeping their unbeaten start to the season going at 7-0. The Aggies started their trip to Illinois by dispatching the Illini 4-0 in the opening round, then dispatched arch-nemesis and 11th-ranked Texas 4-2 in the quarterfinals Saturday. No. 12 Nicole Kihrin, who spent her freshman season in Austin before transferring to A&M last year, clinched the win with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 triumph over Eszter Meri. She made sure to add a “horns down” after the final point. The road trip continues for the Aggie women Monday night, when they face No. 12 Oklahoma in the semis. If they win that match, they will face the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 5 Virginia. The Aggies beat UGA to win the national championship last spring.

Two Aggies are Super Bowl champions