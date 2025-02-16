Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Kent's slam leads A&M to sweep of Elon

Kaeden Kent hit Texas A&M's second grand slam in as many days. (Texas A&M Athletics)

Kaeden Kent's last home run at Olsen Field in 2024 was a grand slam. He picked up right where he left off Sunday. Kent's fifth inning blast gave No. 1 Texas A&M an 11-1 lead over Elon in a game that they would end up winning 12-6 in eight innings. It was the second of three homers on the day for A&M, as the Aggies ended up hitting eight in sweeping the three-game set with the Phoenix. Centerfielder Jace LaViolette, who hit a grand slam Saturday, hit in a two-run shot in his first at-bat Sunday to give the Aggies a quick 2-0 lead against Elon starter Declan Lavelle (0-1). A&M would tag Lavelle for three more runs in the fourth, courtesy of a two-RBI single from catcher Jacob Galloway and another run-scoring hit from third baseman Gavin Grahovac. Lavelle was chased after giving up two walks to start the bottom of the fifth, yielding to true freshman Cade Mustard. With the Raggies cascading Mustard with yells of other condiments, Mustard walked first baseman Blake Binderup on four pitches before giving up the slam to Kent. The rough going wasn't done for Mustard, as he gave up a base hit to right fielder Terrence Kiel II, then another homer to Galloway, who had three hits in four trips Sunday. The offense was more than enough for starter Myles Patton (1-0), who gave up a run on four hits while striking out eight in five innings of work in his first outing as an Aggie.



Basketball team gets strong initial ranking from tournament committee

A three-year feud between A&M (its fanbase, at least) and the NCAA Tournament selection committee didn't stop the Aggies from getting a favorable positioning Saturday when the current top 16 teams were introduced. The Aggies were ranked sixth overall, putting them as a 2-seed in the South Region and within striking distance of a 1 seed if they continue to win. Five of the top six teams were from the SEC, with Auburn, Alabama, Duke and Florida all having 1 seeds. Tennessee had the fifth seed, followed by A&M. The Aggies will play Auburn, Florida and Tennessee in the next two weeks.

Ags likely to move up in the AP poll

A&M entered the week ranked eighth in the nation, then beat Georgia and Arkansas to push their record to 20-5 (9-3 SEC). But No. 7 Purdue, who lost to A&M earlier this season, dropped both of their games, meaning the Aggies will likely jump them in the standings. The fifth-ranked Vols, who come to Reed Arena next weekend, lost at Kentucky before holding off Vanderbilt yesterday. It is possible that No. 6 Houston and A&M both jump Tennessee, meaning the Aggies could be as high as sixth when they had to Starkville Tuesday to play Mississippi State, which was walloped by Florida in their mid-week game before beating Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday.

Softball pushes record to 10-1

The No. 5 Aggie women's softball team racked up four wins at the Shriners Children's Clearwater invitational in Clearwater, Fla., this weekend, but also suffered their first setback of the season. A&M easily dismissed Wichita State and UCF Thursday and Friday, both by scores of 9-1. But in their early game Saturday, the Aggies blew a 5-2 lead and lost 6-5 to No. 10 Oklahoma State. A&M recovered to beat Virginia 4-3 in eight innings in the afternoon game, then beat Charlotte 4-2 Sunday morning to complete the tournament. The Aggies will play another four games in Florida this upcoming weekend, playing Florida A&M and Florida State twice each in the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee.

Women's Tennis loses in ITA Indoor final, but knocks off 16th-ranked Pepperdine