Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Ags waste brilliant start from Patton in 3-2 loss

Myles Patton threw seven shutout innings Sunday (Photo courtesy Texas A&M Athletics)

No. 1 Texas A&M lost its first game of the season and its first non-conference game in 670 games Sunday, blowing a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth to lose to Cal Poly 3-2. The Aggies (5-1) still took the series from the Mustangs, winning Friday and Saturday. The loss wasted a brilliant start from Myles Patton, who needed just 92 pitches to complete seven innings of work. He gave up four hits and a walk while striking out eight in the longest outing by an Aggie starter this season. Brad Rudis worked a spotless eighth, but Clayton Freshcorn (1-1) gave up three runs (two earned) in the ninth to but the Aggies behind. A&M, which managed just five singles on the day, went down in order in the bottom of the ninth. The Aggies will be back in action Tuesday when they take on Texas State (5-2).



Softball rolls to 5-0 record over the weekend

The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team continued its early season roll, pushing their record to 15-1 with clean sweep of opponents at the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Fla. The Aggies won a pair of games easily on Friday, beating Florida A&M by scores of 11-2 and 12-1 (in five innings). A more difficult opponent awaited Saturday in No. 8 Florida State, who jumped on ace Emiley Kennedy for three runs in the bottom of the first. The Aggies were able to rally and tie the game in the top of the fifth when Mac Barbara doubled in a pair of runs. Reliever Grace Sparks held FSU to three hits over five innings as the game went to extras. A&M finally broke through in the top of the eighth, with an RBI single from Kennedy Powell and a two-RBI single from Barbara to give the Aggies their winning margin of 6-3. The second game between the Aggies and Seminoles wasn't as close, as A&M jumped out to a 10-0 lead before coasting to an 11-4 win. Sunday's game against Southeast Louisiana went to the bottom of the seventh tied at 2, but a squeeze bunt by Powell scored pinch-runner Hailey Golden with one out to clinch a 3-2 Aggie victory.

Tennis rallies to take out Texas in Austin

No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis looked like they were on the verge of dropping their SEC opener to No. 11 Texas, but the ladies stormed back from a 0-3 deficit to take the match and stun the homestanding Longhorns in their first official SEC match. The Aggies (10-1, 1-0 SEC) lost the doubles point and the first two singles matches to Texas (5-4, 0-1 SEC) but A&M, down No. 3 Mary Stoiana and Jeanette Mireles, rallied. Mia Kupres, Lexington Reed and Lucciana Perez all won their matches, with Perez winning 7-6, 7-6. Daria Smetannikov completed the comeback, beating No. 25 Carmen Herea 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. "Just incredible heart and fight by our group. That was a story book ending there," coach Mark Weaver said. "I’ve been doing this a long time, 26 years of coaching, this one is definitely up there at the top. To be down 3-0, to come into Austin and beat one of the best teams in the nation – what a team effort. The girls really pulled through." While it was the first official SEC conference match for the two teams, it was not their first matchup this season. The Aggies beat Texas 15 days ago in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

Williams, Chapman win events at USATF Indoor Championships