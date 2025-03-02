Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

The men's indoor track and field team are SEC Champions. (Photo courtesy Texas A&M Athletics)

Men's track wins first SEC Indoor Track & Field championship

Advertisement

The Texas A&M men's track and field team defended their home track in the SEC Championships, taking the conference indoor title for the first time since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012. No. 1 A&M ended the championships with 107.5 points and won nine medals -- five gold, three silver and a bronze. The 4x400m relay team of Auhmad Robinson, Cutler Zamzow, Antonie Nortje and Kimar Farquharson clinched the championship with a winning time of 3:03.09. Robinson also took gold in the 400m final with a season-best time of 45.07, third best in the NCAA this season. Sam Whitmarsh defended his 800m title with a time of 1:47.69 for A&M's second gold of the day. Whitmarsh not only defended his indoor gold, but remains the outdoor 800m champion. Cooper Cawthra (mile) and JaQualon Scott (60m hurdles) were among the silver medalists. The women's team finished fifth, but the two teams won the Lone Star Showdown as they out-pointed Texas.



Baseball breaks out, clobbers Rice

A day after being shut out by Oklahoma State, the Aggie baseball team got right and ended a four-game losing streak by demolishing longtime nemesis Rice 14-4 at the Astros Foundation College Classic at Daikin Park. The Aggies fell behind 3-0 after two innings as starter Myles Patton (2-0) gave up a two-run double in the first and a homer in the second. He settled in from there, firing three innings of shutout ball while giving up four hits and striking out seven. The long-awaited for offensive explosion began in the top of the third, when shortstop Kaeden Kent hit a two-run shot to deep right. The first home run of Gavin Kash's Aggie career came an inning later to tie the game, and Kent's second monstrous homer in the top of the fifth put A&M up 4-3. Two batters later, third baseman Wyatt Henseler hit one to the Conoco pump in left center field to make the score 6-3. A&M truly broke the game open in the top of the sixth, when freshman right fielder Terrence Kiel II drove in two with a single, centerfield Jace LaViolette had an RBI infield single and designated hitter Hayden Schott hit a three-run homer than just snuck over the yellow line in left field. Kiel closed out the scoring with a single that drove in two more in the top of the seventh. The game was called after Rice only scored one run in the bottom half of the inning.



Softball pushes record to 20-2 with a 6-1 weekend