Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Aggie Network awaits 2025 draftees

Nic Scourton will get to play next to Bobby Brown in Carolina.

Texas A&M had three players drafted in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and all three will be heading to locations where Aggies or former Aggie coaches will be waiting. Defensive end Shemar Stewart, who went 17th overall to Cincinnati, will find a familiar lineman playing next to him -- former A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson. Jackson, who had 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in his first season in the NFL, called Stewart a "brother figure" in an interview with the Bengals' web site. "You get a high-flying, wheeling-dealing son of a gun in Shemar Stewart," Jackson said with delight. "I never saw him not ask how he could get better. You get a player who affects games. "Once he understands he can run past people and run through people, he will have the league in lockdown." Stewart will play for Zac Taylor, who was a graduate assistant on Mike Sherman's staff at A&M from 2008-11 before heading to the NFL coaching ranks. Scourton arrived after Brown went pro, but the two clearly know one another. Both will be playing their first season in Carolina in 2025, as Brown, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, signed with the Panthers in free agency this spring. Brown had 44 tackles in his final season in L.A., adding five more in the playoffs. Turner won't be playing next to an Aggie -- though wide receiver Jahdae Walker has signed with Chicago as a free agent -- but he'll be coached by one with the Bears. Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen, A&M graduate and former coach, will be in his first season with Chicago after being fired as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last season.

Several Aggies sign free agent deals after the draft

Jahdae Walker, who quickly signed with Chicago after the draft, wasn't the only undrafted Aggie to sign with an NFL franchise this weekend. Cornerback BJ Mayes, who was considered a possible draftee, signed with the defending world champion Philadelphia Eagles, where he joins Aggies Ainias Smith and Braden Mann. Linebacker Solomon DeShields signed with the Indianapolis Colts, where cornerback Jaylon Jones is a starter. Wide receiver Moose Muhammad joins Scourton and Brown in Carolina, where his father became a legend in the early days of the Panthers franchise. Tight end Tre Watson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nickel Jaydon Hill and tight end Shane Calhoun have been invited to minicamps with the New York Giants and the Colts, respectively.

No. 1 softball drops series to Arkansas

No. 1 Texas A&M hit a speed bump this weekend as they lost two out of three at home to No. 6 Arkansas. The Aggies led in both Friday and Saturday's games, but Arkansas rallied back to win 7-5 and 7-4. A&M took Sunday's game 2-0, as ace Emiley Kennedy ran her record to 17-4 with a complete game four-hitter, striking out five. Mac Barbara, forced into duty behind the plate after a season-ending injury to catcher Olivia Johnson, homered as the Aggies honored eight seniors on Senior Day.

Aggie track and field shines at Penn Relays