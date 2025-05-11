Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies enter postseason as the number one overall seed

The Aggie softball team has plenty to celebrate as they enter the postseason at No. 1 (USA TODAY Sports Images)

After a regular season that saw them go 45-9 and being named SEC Tournament co-champions, the Texas A&M softball team will enter the NCAA Tournament as the nation's number one seed for the first time in program history. The Aggies obliterated South Carolina and Texas in their first two games of the SEC Tournament, but didn't get a chance to match up with Oklahoma in the title game due to rain. The two teams were named tournament co-champions, and Oklahoma grabbed the number two overall seed. OU had been the top seed in the SEC Tournament, having won the regular season crown by a half-game over A&M (due to a rainout, also in Athens, Ga.). Fourteen SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament, an all-time record. Florida and Arkansas are the third and fourth seeds, with Texas the sixth seed and South Carolina the eight seed.

Softball learns their opponents

Along with the top seed, the softball team also found out who it will play in the College Station Regional. The Aggies will open against fourth-seeded St. Francis, which made the tournament with a 26-24 record by beating LIU 6-0 to take the Northeast Conference Championship. The other two teams in the regional, Liberty (47-12, 23-3 C-USA) and Marist (47-7-1, 21-2-1 MAAC) will play each other in the first game of the regional before A&M and St. Francis face off. Both the Flames and Red Foxes won their respective conference tournaments. Liberty and Marist are scheduled to have first pitch at noon on Friday, followed by A&M and St. Francis at 2:30. The Aggies and St. Francis will have their game televised on SEC Network.

Aggies make strong point in SEC Tournament

A&M didn't get a chance to play four-time defending champion Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament Championship Game, but they sent a powerful messages in the two games before it. With Emiley Kennedy on the mound for both games, the Aggies blasted South Carolina and Texas. A&M run-ruled South Carolina 12-4 in five innings, and obliterated Texas 14-2 in the semifinals. It was the largest margin of victory for either side in the series. The Gamecocks, who avoided the Aggies during the regular season, ran into a Maroon and White buzzsaw. South Carolina scored first in the top of the second, but A&M responded with a four-spot courtesy of two-run homers from third baseman Kennedy Powell and first baseman Maya Perez. South Carolina narrowed A&M's lead to 4-3 in the top of the fourth, but the Aggies responded with another two runs. Kennedy would give up another run in the top of the fifth, but A&M responded with a flurry in the bottom half of the inning to close the game out early. Perez drove in two more runs with a single, giving her five RBI on the evening, and second baseman KK Dement added a double with the bases loaded, clearing them. Dement would score on South Carolina's fifth error of the game, giving the Aggies the needed eight-run advantage to end the game early. While South Carolina was competitive for a time, Texas never had a chance. The Aggies scored six runs before Texas even recorded an out, with starter Mac Morgan giving up an RBI single to catcher Mac Barbara, a two-run double to first baseman Amari Harper and a two-run shot by KK Dement before being pulled. A&M added five more in the second, with Dement hitting her second two-run homer of the game as part of the outburst. A&M went up 14-0 in the third on a three-run homer by Harper, who had 6 RBI in just three at-bats. Texas would pick up two runs in the top of the fourth, but was unable to even remotely challenge the Aggies.

Wansing retires

Texas A&M pitcher Troy Wansing added to the misery of possibly the worst weekend in recent decades for Aggie baseball by announcing his retirement shortly after A&M's 10-1 loss to Missouri Sunday. Wansing, who transferred from Purdue three years ago, had a 3-4 record with a 5.50 ERA in 2023. He was slotted as a weekend starter last season, but hardly pitched at all due to an undisclosed injury. He didn't pitch at all this season, though it appeared he was close at least once to getting back on the mound. But Wansing indicated in his announcement that his back had been a major source of trouble and, along with other injuries, brought him to the conclusion retirement was the only course of action available to him.

Women's tennis on their way to the Elite 8 (again)