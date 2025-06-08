Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

House v. NCAA settlement reached

Several weeks after an anticipated settlement was expected to be reached, the now-infamous House v. NCAA case was concluded Friday night. For the first time, players can now be paid directly by universities for their athletic endeavors. The settlement allows NCAA member schools to directly compensate student-athletes for their NIL, up to a capped amount of approximately 22% of specified revenue (for instance, media rights, ticket sales and sponsorships). The cap for the 2025-26 athletic year is estimated at approximately $20.5 million. NIL deals are still within the rules, likely pushing the total significantly higher for players. The vast majority of the revenue dispersed by universities will go to football and basketball. A new independent body, the College Sports Commission, will be responsible for implementing the settlement terms governing revenue sharing, NIL and roster limits. There will also be a clearinghouse to oversee and approve any NIL deals greater than $600. Football scholarship limits will eventually be set at 105, with baseball moving to 34 full scholarships and basketball going from 13 scholarships to 15. Texas A&M had already announced that it would fully fund all those scholarships. "“The approval of the House settlement agreement represents a significant milestone for the meaningful support of our student-athletes and a pivotal step toward establishing long-term sustainability for college sports, two of the Southeastern Conference’s top priorities. As the journey to modernize collegiate sports continues, we remain focused on identifying and implementing innovative opportunities for our student-athletes across all sports while maintaining the core values that make collegiate athletics uniquely meaningful,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

4-star WR Aaron Gregory has shut down his recruitment after his weekend official visit to A&M. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Aggie commits shut down their recruitment after weekend official visits

Two of A&M's top offensive recruits for the 2026 recruiting class took one look at Aggieland this weekend and shut down their recruitments entirely. Four-star wideout Aaron Gregory and 4-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. both re-affirmed their commitments this weekend. "I don’t feel the need to (take other visits). Respect to all the other programs that are still showing interest and support, but A&M checks every box for me and my family," Gregory told AggieYell.com.

Aggies raid the Owls nest for two players