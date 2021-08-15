Weigman makes major decision

Weigman has decided to enroll at Texas A&M at the midterm and will forego the 2022 MLB Draft. The 4-star quarterback is likely to play both football and baseball at A&M, but told AggieYell.com Sunday afternoon that his dream of playing college football was the decisive factor.

"I've always wanted to play college football, so I just wanted to come early and get acclimated with the offense so I will be able to compete earlier," he said.

Even though a potential two-sport star who has drawn comparisons to Aggie legend Johnny Manziel on the football field would likely be a prime candidate to benefit from the new name, image and likeness rules, a high MLB draft pick would still command a significant salary and signing bonus. Weigman, a shortstop, would almost certainly have gone in the 10-round draft last year -- and only three players in the 2021 draft did not sign.

"It was tough, but felt like it was the right thing for me," he said.