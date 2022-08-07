What can a fully healthy Josh Moten do?

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 165 pounds

2021 stats: Missed season due to injury

Projected 2022 role: Backup cornerback

After not playing in 2020 and missing last year with a torn ACL, a lot of people have forgotten about Moten. That may be a mistake, because he's been solid since he's gotten back on the field. He was good in the spring, performed well in the Maroon & White Game and is running with the second team early in the summer. There's a lot of competition at corner, but with his strong coverage skills, Moten should not be counted out as a part of the rotation.