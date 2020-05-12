During the PAC-12's coaches teleconference Monday, the possibility of the conference only playing an eight-game conference schedule was seriously discussed. It was serious enough that Alabama has contacted TCU to position them as an 11th-hour substitute for USC in the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Sept. 5.

The Aggies have a PAC-12 opponent on the schedule -- Colorado in week 3, or Sept. 19. So what if the Buffs are grounded by their own conference? The Aggies would have to scramble to find a new opponent, probably someone who had a game dropped by another PAC-12 team.

Here's the list of teams playing PAC-12 opponents that weekend: Utah State, Wyoming, Idaho, Hawaii, Portland State, BYU, San Diego State...

and Texas Tech.

Which of these are viable alternatives for the Aggies? BYU played Tennessee last year at Rocky Top and won. They're FBS, so they would work. Utah State has played at A&M before, as has Wyoming. Hawaii seems like a stretch. San Diego State may not play due to restrictions put on it by the state's government (more on that in a second). Portland State and Idaho are FCS; the Aggies can't add another FCS opponent (barring a waiver), so they're out.

The logic opponent, of course, is the Red Raiders. They're closest, come from what's considered a Power 5 conference and there's a history there. They'll also have to find a replacement for Arizona. There's one huge issue, though: both games are scheduled home games for the Texas teams. Would Tech be willing to bail on a game in Lubbock to play the Aggies again? A&M is not going to West Texas. That could cause the Aggies to look elsewhere.