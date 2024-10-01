Now that SEC play is well underway, here's a look at what each team has left on their schedule:

Le'Veon Moss and the Aggies have would could be a manageable schedule remaining.

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

Texas A&M remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Sept. 5 No. 9 Missouri Kyle Field Sept. 19 Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. Oct. 26 LSU Kyle Field Nov. 2 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. Nov. 16 New Mexico State Kyle Field Nov. 23 Auburn Auburn, Ala. Nov. 30 Texas Kyle Field

Missouri will be a tough out, but playing at Kyle Field helps. But the Tigers struggled with Boston College and Vandy took them to double overtime, so they're not invincible. Mississippi State is terrible. LSU will be a night game and their pass defense remains very bad (99th nationally). I'm not at all sold on South Carolina, New Mexico State is a Bottom 10 team and Auburn isn't very good at all. Texas is a different story. A&M's destiny is under their own control. Mizzou, LSU and Texas look like the toughest outs and all are at home.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Alabama remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. Oct. 12 South Carolina Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 19 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. Oct. 26 Missouri Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Nov. 9 LSU Baton Rouge, La. Nov. 16 Mercer Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 23 Oklahoma Norman, Okla. Nov. 30 Auburn Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama's season is pretty much down to two games, right in a row: Tennessee in Knoxville and Missouri at home. LSU in Baton Rouge will be wild, but Alabama is definitely the superior team. Oklahoma in Norman and Auburn anytime aren't easy for the Tide, but they should be significant favorites in both. A CFP spot is not only possible, but at this point, it may be likely.

Arkansas (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Arkansas remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Tennessee Fayetteville, Ark. Oct. 19 LSU Fayetteville, Ark. Oct. 26 Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. Nov. 2 Ole Miss Fayetteville, Ark. Nov. 16 Texas Fayetteville, Ark. Nov. 23 Louisiana Tech Fayetteville, Ark. Nov. 30 Missouri Columbia, Mo.

The schedule makers did absolutely zero favors for Arkansas. A lot of people who cover the Razorbacks said beating A&M was an absolute must, because the Aggies were the start of a death march. They play five teams currently ranked in the top 15, but four of the five are at least at home. Maybe Arkansas will jump up and bite one of these teams, because they do have a solid offense, but I only see two more wins for them at this point barring an upset. And that would mean curtains for Sam Pittman.

Auburn (2-3, 0-2 SEC)

Auburn remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Georgia Athens, Ga. Oct. 19 Missouri Columbia, Mo. Oct. 26 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. Nov. 2 Vanderbilt Auburn, Ala. Nov. 16 Louisiana-Monroe Auburn, Ala. Nov. 23 Texas A&M Auburn, Ala. Nov. 30 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala.

I don't know if you fire a coach like Hugh Freeze after two seasons and with an excellent recruiting class assembled at this point, but the Tigers are in trouble. They're already under .500, lost two home games they should have won and now they go on the road for three straight and they're all tough. Auburn's biggest problem is Auburn. They are dead last nationally in interceptions and turnovers overall, and they're next to last in turnover margin. And that was in the easy part of the schedule. They should beat Vanderbilt and ULM, but after that? It looks rough. And if they get blitzed at Georgia and Missouri, that may break their spirits.

Florida (2-2, 1-1 SEC)

Florida remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 UCF Gainesville, Fla. Oct. 12 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. Oct. 19 Kentucky Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 2 Georgia Jacksonville, Fla. Nov. 9 Texas Austin Nov. 16 LSU Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 23 Ole Miss Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 30 Florida State Tallahassee, Fla.

The talk in Gainesville after A&M crushed Florida was, "Will Billy Napier see November?" It's not an unreasonable question. The Gators are just a 1-point favorite, at home, against a UCF team that Colorado just beat by 27. And that's the easiest opponent they have until the finale against FSU. They've got five top-15 opponents left, including two on the road and one at a neutral site. This team could legitimately finish 4-8 or worse.

Georgia (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

Georgia remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Auburn Athens, Ga. Oct. 12 Mississippi State Athens, Ga. Oct. 19 Texas Austin Nov. 2 Florida Jacksonville, Fla. Nov. 9 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. Nov. 16 Tennessee Athens, Ga. Nov. 23 UMass Athens, Ga. Nov. 29 Georgia Tech Athens, Ga.

If you're a college football fan, you're loving the middle of the Georgia's schedule. If you're a Georgia fan, you're probably sick to your stomach, because there are some potential nail-biters in there. Going to Austin and Oxford will not be easy, and Tennessee won't be a walk in the park. If they get through those games unscathed -- and even if they lose one -- they're likely right in the CFP hunt.

Kentucky (3-2, 1-2 SEC)

Kentucky remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 12 Vanderbilt Lexington, Ky. Oct. 19 Forida Gainesville, Fla. Oct. 26 Auburn Lexington, Ky. Nov. 2 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 16 Murray State Lexington, Ky. Nov. 23 Texas Austin Nov. 30 Louisville Lexington, Ky.

Which Kentucky team is going to show up -- the one that South Carolina destroyed, or the one that went in to Oxford and stymied Ole Miss? Their defense is great -- 9th overall. Their offense is garbage -- 113th. They're probably the toughest team to figure out in the entire SEC. They can beat every team on their schedule and lose to all of them as well (except Murray State).

LSU (4-1, 1-0 SEC)

LSU remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 12 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. Oct. 19 Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. Oct. 26 Texas A&M Kyle Field Nov. 9 Alabama Baton Rouge, La. Nov. 16 Florida Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 23 Vanderbilt Baton Rouge, La. Nov. 30 Oklahoma Baton Rouge, La.

LSU remains one of the most confounding teams in college football. They're throwing all over the place and can't run. They're picking up a lot of sacks, and are still getting lit up by the passing game. So go figure. After Ole Miss laid an egg last weekend, the Ole Miss game becomes a de facto elimination game for the CFP. If they get past the Rebels, the Aggies and Alabama are back-to-back (with a bye week in between). So they'll have to earn it. But the LSU team that squeaked past South Carolina with referee help has three more losses on the schedule. The one that plays up to its potential can run the table.

Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2 SEC)

Mississippi State remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 12 Georgia Athens, Ga. Oct. 19 Texas A&M Starkville, Miss. Oct. 26 Arkansas Starkville, Miss. Nov. 2 UMass Starkville, Miss. Nov. 9 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 23 Missouri Starkville, Miss. Nov. 29 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss.

Oh boy. A terrible team has a brutal schedule awaiting it. Georgia will want to crush them for style points. The Aggies will either come in off a bye with a five-game winning streak or trying to keep their CFP hopes alive. Then you've got Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss to close. Even though they have Arkansas at home, the Hogs will likely be favored. Could this team go 2-10?



Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Missouri remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Texas A&M Kyle Field Oct. 12 UMass Amherst, Mass. Oct. 19 Auburn Columbia, Mo. Oct. 26 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 9 Oklahoma Columbia, Mo. Nov. 16 Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. Nov. 30 Arkansas Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers hold their destiny in their own hands, but they struggled with Boston College and Vanderbilt at home. Now they go on the road to A&M and have to go to Alabama later this month. Outside of that, this isn't an incredibly tough slate. They'll probably be favored in every other game and could end up 10-2 or better.

Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Oklahoma remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 12 Texas Dallas Oct. 19 South Carolina Norman, Okla. Oct. 26 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. Nov. 2 Maine Norman, Okla. Nov. 9 Missouri Columbia, Mo. Nov. 23 Alabama Norman, Okla. Nov. 30 LSU Baton Rouge, La.

The Sooners have to find some offense pronto, because they're about to be seriously tested. Texas at the Cotton Bowl will not be fun, Ole Miss in Oxford is no joy, and then you get Alabama between road trips to Mizzou and LSU. Outside of Maine, there are no cakewalks for a team that is 122nd in total offense.

Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1 SEC)

Ole Miss remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12 LSU Baton Rouge, La. Oct. 26 Oklahoma Oxford, Miss. Nov. 2 Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. Nov. 9 Georgia Oxford, Miss. Nov. 23 Florida Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 30 Mississippi State Oxford, Miss.

After picking on four cripples to start the season, Lane Kiffin said he didn't know anything about his team. Now, he does -- they can lose to a team with a pulse. They couldn't run against Kentucky and their secondary made Brock Vandagriff look good. They will certainly be underdogs to both LSU and Georgia, and a loss to one puts them in dire straits for the CFP. Lose both and you're out. They need to find some consistency in a hurry.

South Carolina (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

South Carolina remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Ole Miss Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 19 Oklahoma Norman, Okla. Nov. 2 Texas A&M Columbia, S.C. Nov. 9 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. Nov. 16 Missouri Columbia, S.C. Nov. 23 Wofford Columbia, S.C. Nov. 30 Clemson Clemson, S.C.

We'll learn a lot more about a team that should be 2-0 in SEC play starting now, as they enter the "oof" portion of their schedule -- Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma and A&M in order, then Missouri after Vanderbilt. Get the cupcake out of the way and then it's Clemson. That is a very tough stretch, and one that will severely test Shane Beamer's team.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Tennessee remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Arkansas Fayettville, Ark. Oct. 12 Florida Knoxville, Tenn. Oct. 19 Alabama Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 2 Kentucky Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 9 Mississippi State Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 16 Georgia Athens, Ga. Nov. 23 UTEP Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 30 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn.

Circle Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 in red ink, because otherwise Tennessee has a cakewalk the rest of the way. They're positioned to seal the fates of two coaches in consecutive weeks with Arkansas and Florida coming to town, and only have two real road games left (I'm not counting Vandy. Let's be serious here). The road to the CFP is wide open for the Vols.

Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC)

Texas remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 12 Oklahoma Dallas Oct. 19 Georgia Austin Oct. 26 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. Nov. 9 Florida Austin Nov. 16 Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. Nov. 23 Kentucky Austin Nov. 30 Texas A&M Kyle Field

Texas has a clear path to the CFP before them. The Red River matchup with Oklahoma is unpredictable, but the big ones are clearly Georgia and A&M. Otherwise, it's a pretty easy path for them.

Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

Vanderbilt remaining schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 5 Alabama Nashville, Tenn. Oct. 12 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. Oct. 19 Ball State Nashville, Tenn. Oct. 26 Texas Nashville, Tenn. Nov. 2 Auburn Auburn, Ala. Nov. 9 South Carolina Nashville, Tenn. Nov. 23 LSU Baton Rouge, La. Nov. 30 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.