What's new with the Aggie football team

The spring roster for the 2025 Texas A&M football team was released Wednesday, and here's a look at some of the notable changes.
Number changes
CB Will Lee: From 26 to 4
CB Dezz Ricks: From 10 to 2
DT DJ Hicks: From 13 to 5
DE Cashius Howell: From 18 to 9
WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: From 87 to 3
WR Ernest Campbell: From 23 to 80
LB Jordan Lockhart: From 45 to 54
What the newcomers are wearing
WR Mario Craver: 1
CB Julian Humphrey: 6
WR KC Concepcion: 7
DB Jordan Shaw: 8
QB Jacob Zeno: 9
DE Marco Jones: 10
WR Kelshaun Johnson: 11
DT Tyler Onyedim: 11
QB Brady Hart: 13
DB Deyjohn Pettaway: 13
QB Eli Morcos: 14
DB Jamar Beal-Goines: 16
WR TK Norman: 18
DE TJ Searcy: 18
DB Adonyss Currie: 20
TE Kiotti Armstrong: 21
DB Rashad Johnson: 22
LB Noah Mikhail: 23
RB Jamarion Morrow: 23
DB Cobey Sellers: 24
RB Tiger Riden: 26
LB Kelvion Riggins: 31
DE Deyon Hayes: 50
OL Nelson McGuire: 56
DT Chace Sims: 59
OL Marcus Garcia: 62
OL Josh Moses: 72
OL Johnte Newman: 75
OL Tyler Thomas: 77
OL Lamont Rogers: 79
WR Jonah Wilson: 82
TE Eric Karner: 83
TE Amari Niblack: 84
TE Nate Boerkircher: 87
TE Micah Riley: 88
DT DJ Sanders: 88
DE Sam M'Pemba: 92
DT Landon Rink: 99
Big weight changes:
OL Papa Ahfua: 295 to 310
LB Jordan Lockhart: 225 to 235
WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: 177 to 190
OL Deuce Fatheree: 320 to 330
OL Dametrious Crownover: 330 to 340
OL Robert Bourdon: 295 to 325
OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams: 330 to 340
DT Dealyn Evans: 285 to 310
OL Koli Faaiu: 330 to 340
RB Rueben Owens: 205 to 215
S Jordan Pride: 190 to 200