Published Mar 19, 2025
What's new with the Aggie football team
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
The spring roster for the 2025 Texas A&M football team was released Wednesday, and here's a look at some of the notable changes.

Number changes

CB Will Lee: From 26 to 4

CB Dezz Ricks: From 10 to 2

DT DJ Hicks: From 13 to 5

DE Cashius Howell: From 18 to 9

WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: From 87 to 3

WR Ernest Campbell: From 23 to 80

LB Jordan Lockhart: From 45 to 54


What the newcomers are wearing

WR Mario Craver: 1

CB Julian Humphrey: 6

WR KC Concepcion: 7

DB Jordan Shaw: 8

QB Jacob Zeno: 9

DE Marco Jones: 10

WR Kelshaun Johnson: 11

DT Tyler Onyedim: 11

QB Brady Hart: 13

DB Deyjohn Pettaway: 13

QB Eli Morcos: 14

DB Jamar Beal-Goines: 16

WR TK Norman: 18

DE TJ Searcy: 18

DB Adonyss Currie: 20

TE Kiotti Armstrong: 21

DB Rashad Johnson: 22

LB Noah Mikhail: 23

RB Jamarion Morrow: 23

DB Cobey Sellers: 24

RB Tiger Riden: 26

LB Kelvion Riggins: 31

DE Deyon Hayes: 50

OL Nelson McGuire: 56

DT Chace Sims: 59

OL Marcus Garcia: 62

OL Josh Moses: 72

OL Johnte Newman: 75

OL Tyler Thomas: 77

OL Lamont Rogers: 79

WR Jonah Wilson: 82

TE Eric Karner: 83

TE Amari Niblack: 84

TE Nate Boerkircher: 87

TE Micah Riley: 88

DT DJ Sanders: 88

DE Sam M'Pemba: 92

DT Landon Rink: 99




Big weight changes:

OL Papa Ahfua: 295 to 310

LB Jordan Lockhart: 225 to 235

WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: 177 to 190

OL Deuce Fatheree: 320 to 330

OL Dametrious Crownover: 330 to 340

OL Robert Bourdon: 295 to 325

OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams: 330 to 340

DT Dealyn Evans: 285 to 310

OL Koli Faaiu: 330 to 340

RB Rueben Owens: 205 to 215

S Jordan Pride: 190 to 200