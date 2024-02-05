Scourton, Stewart and Kennedy.

The Aggies have a star in Scourton, the man who led the Big Ten in sacks last year. That's great, but opponents know what he did at Purdue and will look to stop him first and foremost. He should still easily outdo Diggs' production, if healthy. If he matches or exceeds last year's work, he'll be the most dynamic end A&M has had since Myles Garrett.

The questions begin at the other end position. Stewart had some moments last year where he was a force, but the results overall were pretty pedestrian. Still, he looked much better late in the year and he's going to be looked for to do a lot this season with all the attention Scourton will get.

Scourton and Stewart are really the only three-down defensive ends A&M has right now, though Jackson and Williams could be in time. What they do have a bunch of are fast, rangy and thin ends who should be able to get after the quarterback. Kennedy, by the end of the season, looked like the best of him. He's only in his third season of organized football, so his upside remains massive. A big step forward from him would give the Aggies another much-needed pass rusher.