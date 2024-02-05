Advertisement
What's the big difference?: DE

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Defensive end is one position group where Texas A&M has seen significant turnover during the offseason. Here's a look at how things have changed.

Nic Scourton is a potential game changer for Texas A&M.
2023 defensive ends

Redshirt junior Fadil Diggs; 36 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks; PFF score of 68.8

Junior Shemar Turner; 33 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks; second team All-SEC; PFF score of 76.6

Sophomore LT Overton; 17 tackles; PFF score of 60.3

Sophomore Malick Sylla; 14 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack; PFF score of 59.1

Sophomore Shemar Stewart; 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD; PFF score of 69.5

Sophomore Enai White; 3 tackles, 1 sack; PFF score of 63.9

True freshman Rylan Kennedy; 6 tackles; PFF score of 66.3

True freshman Jadon Scarlett; no stats in 1 game; PFF score of 54.2


What happened

Diggs transferred to Syracuse

Overton transferred to Alabama

Turner moved to defensive tackle (primarily)

A&M signed Nic Scourton from Purdue; 50 tackles, 15 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble; second team All-Big Ten; PFF score of 82.8

A&M signed 4-star Solomon Williams

A&M signed 4-star Kendall Jackson

Pre-2024 spring practice defensive ends

Senior Nic Scourton

Junior Shemar Stewart

Junior Malick Sylla

Junior Enai White

Sophomore Rylan Kennedy

Redshirt freshman Jadon Scarlett

True freshman Solomon Williams

True freshman Kendall Jackson

Projected rotation players

DE: Scourton, Sylla OR Williams

DE: Stewart, Kennedy

The Aggies need to get more production from Shemar Stewart.
Key players to being better in 2024

Scourton, Stewart and Kennedy.

The Aggies have a star in Scourton, the man who led the Big Ten in sacks last year. That's great, but opponents know what he did at Purdue and will look to stop him first and foremost. He should still easily outdo Diggs' production, if healthy. If he matches or exceeds last year's work, he'll be the most dynamic end A&M has had since Myles Garrett.

The questions begin at the other end position. Stewart had some moments last year where he was a force, but the results overall were pretty pedestrian. Still, he looked much better late in the year and he's going to be looked for to do a lot this season with all the attention Scourton will get.

Scourton and Stewart are really the only three-down defensive ends A&M has right now, though Jackson and Williams could be in time. What they do have a bunch of are fast, rangy and thin ends who should be able to get after the quarterback. Kennedy, by the end of the season, looked like the best of him. He's only in his third season of organized football, so his upside remains massive. A big step forward from him would give the Aggies another much-needed pass rusher.

