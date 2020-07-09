AggieYell - What will 2020 have in store for LB Chris Russell?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 242 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle in 10 games (mostly on special teams)

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot at linebacker

With his size, Russell seems like he's a certainty for the middle, but he was in the two-deep at Joker all of last year (even though the playing time for the third linebacker went to Aaron Hansford). He came out of camp with a reputation as a hard hitter, but never got much of a chance to show what he could do. With both Hansford and Buddy Johnson in their final season at A&M, Russell may get a chance to work his way into playing time to better prepare him for 2021.