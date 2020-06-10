LSU may have had a season for the ages in 2019, but a lot of the players (and coaches) who played key roles in that remarkable run are gone. Burrow and Brady are the obvious headliners, but the attrition is across the board. No team in college football lost more early entries to the NFL Draft, and most of them went off the board quickly. The Tigers still have a lot of talent, but a lot of questions to answer as well.

The pressure is heaviest on Brennan, as he replaces the quarterback with the single best season in FBS history. But he has weapons in Chase -- probably the best receiver in America -- Marshall and Gilbert, who could be a threat from day one. But LSU needs to find a consistent running back and replace a lot up front. That could make Brennan’s life more difficult and leave him open to unfair criticism. Deculus is a consistent veteran and Bradford is massive at 365 pounds, but Rosenthal especially is a question mark. Liam Shanahan, an All-Ivy League grad transfer, could also fit into the equation somewhere.

On defense, the losses were especially heavy, starting with Aranada. But with the return of Pelini, the Tigers will go back to a 4-3 defense and believe they have the talent to handle it. Their defensive backfield remains salty, with Ricks joining fellow former 5-star Stingley (who may already be the nation’s top corner) and Stevens, the team’s leading tackler. LSU lost all three starting linebackers (four, if you count Chaisson), but have high hopes Brooks can be a real speed rusher. Clark was very good in place of Divinity, and Cox was a tackling machine at NDSU.

Ed Orgeron has his hands full in 2020 and LSU will almost certainly take a step back this year, but there’s still a lot of talent. After another excellent recruiting class, it won’t take LSU long to reload.



