The North Shore vs. Katy game is sold out. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/DaUu5utfdV — Galena Park ISD (@GalenaParkISD) August 28, 2019

Thursday night at 7p.m. on ESPNU you can watch North Shore take on Katy. Texas A&M has one commit on North Shore in 2021 wide receiver Shadrach Banks, and two big time targets in 2020 five-star running back Zachary Evans and 2021 quarterback Dematrius Davis.

Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Mercer Stadium Kempner and Texas A&M commit Akinola Ogunbiyi will take on Pasadena Memorial.

Longview and Texas A&M commit Haynes King will be traveling to Lufkin on Friday for a 7 p.m. kick

Episcopal High School will host Navasota and Texas A&M commit Jordan Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.

Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hall Stadium Hightower High School and Texas A&M commit Smart Chibuzo will be taking on Fort Bend Travis.

Fort Bend Austin and Texas A&M commit Troy Omeire will be at home against Katy Tompkins on Saturday, 6 p.m.

Saturday at 7 p.m. at Farris Stadium Cibolo Steele and Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones will take on O'Connor High School.

Southwest DeKalb High School will host Stephenson and Texas A&M commit Deondre Jackson on Friday at 8 p.m.

South Grand Praire will travel to Southlake on Friday to take on Southlake Carroll and Texas A&M commit Blake Smith-- 7 p.m. kick.

St. James will host National Christian Academy and Josh Moten on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Friday at 7 p.m. Aledo will host Guyer and Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers.

Aldine Davis will travel to the Woodlands to take on College Park and Texas A&M commit Joshua Bankhead.

Ellison High School travels to College Station on Friday to take on A&M Consolidated and Texas A&M commit Devin Price - 7 p.m. kick.