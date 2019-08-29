A&M Recruits & Targets - Week One Game Schedule
The North Shore vs. Katy game is sold out. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/DaUu5utfdV— Galena Park ISD (@GalenaParkISD) August 28, 2019
Thursday night at 7p.m. on ESPNU you can watch North Shore take on Katy. Texas A&M has one commit on North Shore in 2021 wide receiver Shadrach Banks, and two big time targets in 2020 five-star running back Zachary Evans and 2021 quarterback Dematrius Davis.
Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Mercer Stadium Kempner and Texas A&M commit Akinola Ogunbiyi will take on Pasadena Memorial.
Longview and Texas A&M commit Haynes King will be traveling to Lufkin on Friday for a 7 p.m. kick
Episcopal High School will host Navasota and Texas A&M commit Jordan Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.
Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hall Stadium Hightower High School and Texas A&M commit Smart Chibuzo will be taking on Fort Bend Travis.
Fort Bend Austin and Texas A&M commit Troy Omeire will be at home against Katy Tompkins on Saturday, 6 p.m.
Saturday at 7 p.m. at Farris Stadium Cibolo Steele and Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones will take on O'Connor High School.
Southwest DeKalb High School will host Stephenson and Texas A&M commit Deondre Jackson on Friday at 8 p.m.
South Grand Praire will travel to Southlake on Friday to take on Southlake Carroll and Texas A&M commit Blake Smith-- 7 p.m. kick.
St. James will host National Christian Academy and Josh Moten on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Friday at 7 p.m. Aledo will host Guyer and Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers.
Aldine Davis will travel to the Woodlands to take on College Park and Texas A&M commit Joshua Bankhead.
Ellison High School travels to College Station on Friday to take on A&M Consolidated and Texas A&M commit Devin Price - 7 p.m. kick.
Smyrna and Texas A&M commit Dallas Walker will travel to Franklin Centennial on Friday for a 7 p.m. kick,