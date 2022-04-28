Where will they go?

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with a large number of Texas A&M players on draft boards across the league. AY looks at the latest rumors and information surrounding the Aggies heading to the league.

First off the board

Kenyon Green's versatility appeals to NFL franchises.

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green is a near certainty to be the first Aggie to come off the board, as he's expected to be a first round pick. His size, versatility and upside are all highly appealing to NFL franchises, and he looks like he's going to come off the board in the mid- to late first round. Mock drafts have Green going anywhere from Philadelphia to Arizona to Dallas, but the teams most frequently linked to him are the Bays, Green Bay and Tampa Bay. Both teams have glaring needs at guard and there's definitely a chance Green will be around when they pick (22nd and 28th for Green Bay, 27th for Tampa).

2nd or 3rd rounders?

DeMarvin Leal could play inside or out in the NFL.

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal looked like a first round pick when the draft evaluation process started, but a so-so performance at the combine and questions about where exactly he fits (defensive end? Defensive tackle?) started to knock him down. Then teams turned the film back on and saw a first team All-American who has already succeeded at both end and tackle. The "tweener" designation likely knocks him out of the first round and could keep him on the board through the second, but he's been linked to Dallas, Minnesota, Green Bay and, most consistently, Cincinnati.

Isaiah Spiller has proven himself to be a workhorse.

Running back Isaiah Spiller is in the mix for the top running back in the draft, but his stock is being downgraded due to the lack of value currently placed on the position. Like Leal, he was also nicked for a pedestrian 40-yard-dash time, but the film speaks for itself. Spiller does everything well, is extremely shifty for a power back and is a selfless teammate. He could go a lot of places, with Washington, Atlanta, Minnesota, Detroit and Arizona all being mentioned. But the best fit appears to be the Buffalo, where he became a favorite of Bills Mafia by jumping on a broken down conveyor belt and taking off the luggage of his fellow passengers on a trip to visit with team officials. Add in a glaring need at running back and this one seems like one to watch.

Mid- to late-rounders?

Micheal Clemons is highly regarded by several teams.

Defensive end Micheal Clemons is a player who has very quietly risen up the draft boards of many teams. His strong finish to the season, outstanding physique and the power with which he plays grabbed attention. Clemons shows up all over mock drafts, anywhere from the third to the seventh round. I think it's more likely he goes in the third than the seventh, but the most likely departure point is somewhere in between. Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas and Cincinnati are all rumored to have serious interest.

Leon O'Neal really helped his draft stock in 2021.

Safety Leon O'Neal is another player who had an excellent senior season and jumped up on draft boards. Like Clemons, observers are all over the board with him. Supporters look at a very good senior year where O'Neal played with discipline and maturity, as a plus. They also see a player who developed into a good pass defender who can hit. Detractors hit on his average 40 time and up and down performance before last year. Mock drafts have him all over the place, from San Francisco to Denver to Kansas City



Aaron Hansford could be a highly athletic NFL linebacker.

Linebacker Aaron Hansford is coming off a season where he led the Aggies in tackles, scored a touchdown and proved he can be a force in the middle of the field. His size (6-foot-3, 239 pounds) and speed are positives, but scouts still think he's inexperienced and should hit harder for his size. Still, how many linebackers are out there who led a very good SEC defense in tackles after coming over from wide receiver? Not many (really, none). Detroit, Washington, Dallas, the LA Rams and Green Bay are all landing points from the 5th to the 7th rounds in mock drafts.

Tyree Johnson is looking to land with a team in need of a pass rusher.

Defensive end Tyree Johnson became what the Aggie coaching staff was hoping he would be in 2021, becoming a top-flight pass rusher. That will get him into the NFL, but his size may make him a later draft pick -- he will likely switch positions to outside linebacker. Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and San Francisco seem like potential landing spots.

Jayden Peevy had a highly productive A&M career.

Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy had an excellent 2021 and has produced every time he's been given an opportunity. But, since he's not incredibly big, incredibly strong or incredibly fast -- just very efficient -- he gets overlooked. He may not come off the board until the sixth or seventh rounds, but it seems like there will be a lot of teams interested then -- Indianapolis, New Orleans, Minnesota and Las Vegas are a few of the teams linked to him.

Jalen Wydermyer looks to prove his doubters wrong.