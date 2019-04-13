Junior quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns as the White team withstood a late rally from the Maroon squad to win the Maroon & White Game 17-14.

The game started inauspiciously enough, with the Maroon team going 3 and out with Connor Blumrick at QB, only for Mond to underthrow a pass to Camron Buckley that was picked off by Clifford Chatmann. The Maroon team responded with another 3 and out and was forced to punt.

The White team then got on a roll, with Mond completing all six of his passes on a drive that ended with a 25-yard TD pass to Buckley. The Maroon team struggled under Blumrick, with its best drive short-circuited when a pass to freshman Baylor Cupp was stripped of the ball by sophomore safety Leon O'Neal. Things improved when freshman Zach Calzada took over and, after a quick 3 and out, Calzada threw a 31-yard touchdown to Cupp to tie the game at 7.

The White team got the lead back after a 45-yard field goal by another freshman, Caden Davis. The lead was extended to 10 when Mond hit the other scholarship tight end, Glenn Beal, for a 29-yard score. The touchdown passes to both tight ends came on the same play, where the quarterback rolled to the right and threw back across the field to a wide open tight end.



