AggieYell.com's Greatest Aggie Football Player of all time Tournament is down to eight players with tickets to the final four about to be punched. Who moves on is up to you.

Which first name only Aggie QB moves on -- Johnny or Bucky?

Johnny Manziel vs. Bucky Richardson

The top two seeds in the 12th Man Region face off. How they got here: Manziel defeated Edd Hargett, John Roper and Lester Hayes; Richardson defeated Ja'Mar Toombs, Jake Matthews and Jacob Green. Manziel (QB; 2011-13) Career stats: 595-863, 7,820 yards, 63 TD, 22 INT passing; 345 carries for 2,169 yards and 30 TD rushing Awards: 2012 Heisman Trophy winner; Davey O'Brien Award, 2012; Manning Award, 2012; All-SEC, 2012 and 2013; All-American, 2012 One of the most exciting players in college football history, Manziel took college football by storm and remains one of the most popular players of all-time today. The top overall seed, he has yet to be seriously challenged in this tournament. Richardson (QB; 1987-91) Career stats: 196-405, 3,039 yards, 14 TD, 23 INT passing; 370 carries for 2,095 yards and 30 TD rushing Awards: All-SWC, 1991; 10th in Heisman Trophy balloting, 1991 Still one of the most popular Aggies of all-time, the excitable quarterback led the Aggies through one of its best four-year stretches in program history.

John David Crow vs. Myles Garrett

The two top seeds in the Northgate Region face off, with the 1957 Heisman Trophy winner against the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. How they got here: Crow defeated Sammy Davis, Ryan Tannehill and Ray Childress; Garrett topped Reggie McNeal, Christian Kirk and Darren Lewis Crow (RB/LB; 1954-57) Stats: 295 carries for 1,495 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing; 15 catches for 288 yards and 4 TDs receiving; 8 career interceptions Awards: 1957 Heisman Trophy winner; 1957 All-American; 1956-57 All-Southwestern Conference; National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, 1976; Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1982 An Aggie legend and Bear Bryant's only Heisman Winner, Crow did it all and did it all well. The top seed in the Northgate Region, he led the SWC in scoring in 1956, then followed it up with a career high in rushing yards AND 5 interceptions in 1957 to become the first Aggie to win the Heisman. Garrett (DE; 2014-16) Stats: 141 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, 5 passes defensed, 1 INT, 7 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks Awards: 2015-16 All-American; 2014-16 All-SEC; fourth All-Time in SEC history with 31 sacks The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett was the 2-seed in the Northgate Region and may well be the best defensive lineman in A&M history. An amazing pass rusher, Garrett was a nightmare for opposing offenses to deal with from his first game of his college career. His 4.5 sacks against UTSA in 2016 are the second-most in a game in A&M history.

John Kimbrough vs. Von Miller

Another 1 vs. 2 matchup, this time from the Bonfire Regional. How they got here: Kimbrough defeated Jason Webster, George Woodard and Keith Mitchell; Miller topped Shane Lechler, Ryan Swope and Quentin Coryatt Kimbrough (RB; 1936-40) Awards: Heisman runner-up, 1940; fifth in the Heisman balloting, 1939; All-American, 1939-40; All-Southwest Conference, 1939-40 The top seed in the Bonfire Region, "Jarrin John" wasn't just a big back at his time, he would be now at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. His stats aren't easy to come by, but when he's compared favorable to Jim Thorpe, Red Grange and Bronco Nagurski, you know he was good. His 26 carries and 151 yards in the Sugar Bowl against Tulane were key to A&M's victory and the 1939 national championship. Miller (LB; 2006-10) Stats: 181 tackles, 50.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks Awards: 2010 Butkus Award winner; 2009-10 All-American; 2009-10 All-Big 12 The second seed in the Bonfire Region and one of the most popular Aggies in recent memory, Miller was also one of the most dominant. He was the nation's best pass rusher for two straight seasons and dominated opponents before being drafted second overall by the Denver Broncos.

Dat Nguyen vs. Mike Evans

The final 1 vs. 2 matchup, this one from the Gig 'Em Region. How they got here: Nguyen defeated Terrence Murphy, Johnny Holland and Luke Joeckel; Evans defeated Braden Mann, Kevin Smith and Sam Adams Nguyen (LB; 1995-98) Stats: 517 tackles (1st in program history) Awards: 1998 Lombardi Award Winner; 1998 Bednarik Award winner; runner-up for the 1998 Butkus Award; 1998 All-American; 1996-98 All-Big 12; 1998 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Dat averaged more than 10 tackles a game for his entire Aggie career. He holds the Aggie record for most career tackles by more than five dozen. He is one of two players in history to rack up 20 tackles or more in a game twice during his A&M career. Evans (WR; 2012-13) Stats: 151 catches for 2,499 yards and 15 TD Awards: 2013 All-American; 2013 All-SEC; 2012 Freshman All-SEC In two seasons, Evans established himself as the most dominant wideout in Aggie history. He is first in receiving yards for a single season, first and second in receiving yards in a game, tied for second in receiving touchdowns in a season and sixth all-time in receiving yards. There was no better receiver in America than Evans in 2013.

