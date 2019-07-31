News More News
Who are these guys? A&M releases 2019 roster

Mark Passwaters
@mbpRivals
Publisher

Fall practice starts tomorrow, and Texas A&M quietly updated its football website Wednesday evening with new arrivals and number changes.

Aaron Hansford's 15 is a goner. He's now wearing 33.

Number changes

DE Micheal Clemons: 2 to 91

LB Aaron Hansford: 15 to 33

Numbers of new arrivals (as well as heights and weights)

Kam Brown is keeping number 18.

Junior CB Elijah Blades (6-foot-2, 185 pounds): 2

DT Derick Hunter (6-foot-4, 295 pounds): 6

DL DeMarvin Leal (6-foot-4, 290 pounds): 8

QB Zach Calzada (6-foot-3, 209 pounds): 10

CB Erick Young (6-foot-1, 212 pounds): 13

WR Chase Lane (6 foot, 194 pounds): 16

WR Kam Brown (6 foot, 180 pounds): 18

WR Ainias Smith (5-foot-10, 193 pounds): 22

LB Tarian Lee (6-foot-2, 233 pounds): 23

S Brian Williams (6-foot-1, 218 pounds): 25

S Demani Richardson (6-foot-1, 210 pounds): 26

RB Isaiah Spiller (6-foot-1, 220 pounds): 28

LB Andre White (6-foot-3, 225 pounds): 32

PK Caden Davis (6-foot-2, 196 pounds): 36

LB Chris Russell (6-foot-2, 220 pounds): 36

LB R.J. Orebo (6-foot-7, 265 pounds): 41

OL Blake Trainor (6-foot-7, 330 pounds): 53

LB Ke'Shun Brown (6-foot-1, 230 pounds): 54

OL Kenyon Green (6-foot-4, 330 pounds): 55

DT Adarius Jones (6-foot-4, 310 pounds): 55

OL Layden Robinson (6-foot-4, 314 pounds): 64

WR Dylan Wright (6-foot-4, 215 pounds): 81

WR Kenyon Jackson (6-foot-6, 200 pounds): 83

TE Jalen Wydermyer (6-foot-5, 260 pounds): 85

TE Baylor Cupp (6-foot-6, 245 pounds): 88


If you'd like to see the full roster, here's a link.

