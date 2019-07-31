Who are these guys? A&M releases 2019 roster
Fall practice starts tomorrow, and Texas A&M quietly updated its football website Wednesday evening with new arrivals and number changes.
Number changes
DE Micheal Clemons: 2 to 91
LB Aaron Hansford: 15 to 33
Numbers of new arrivals (as well as heights and weights)
Junior CB Elijah Blades (6-foot-2, 185 pounds): 2
DT Derick Hunter (6-foot-4, 295 pounds): 6
DL DeMarvin Leal (6-foot-4, 290 pounds): 8
QB Zach Calzada (6-foot-3, 209 pounds): 10
CB Erick Young (6-foot-1, 212 pounds): 13
WR Chase Lane (6 foot, 194 pounds): 16
WR Kam Brown (6 foot, 180 pounds): 18
WR Ainias Smith (5-foot-10, 193 pounds): 22
LB Tarian Lee (6-foot-2, 233 pounds): 23
S Brian Williams (6-foot-1, 218 pounds): 25
S Demani Richardson (6-foot-1, 210 pounds): 26
RB Isaiah Spiller (6-foot-1, 220 pounds): 28
LB Andre White (6-foot-3, 225 pounds): 32
PK Caden Davis (6-foot-2, 196 pounds): 36
LB Chris Russell (6-foot-2, 220 pounds): 36
LB R.J. Orebo (6-foot-7, 265 pounds): 41
OL Blake Trainor (6-foot-7, 330 pounds): 53
LB Ke'Shun Brown (6-foot-1, 230 pounds): 54
OL Kenyon Green (6-foot-4, 330 pounds): 55
DT Adarius Jones (6-foot-4, 310 pounds): 55
OL Layden Robinson (6-foot-4, 314 pounds): 64
WR Dylan Wright (6-foot-4, 215 pounds): 81
WR Kenyon Jackson (6-foot-6, 200 pounds): 83
TE Jalen Wydermyer (6-foot-5, 260 pounds): 85
TE Baylor Cupp (6-foot-6, 245 pounds): 88
If you'd like to see the full roster, here's a link.