Who made the cut?
Saturday was cutdown day in the NFL as teams whittled their rosters down to 53 players. Here's how Texas A&M alums fared:
Made the team
DT Daylon Mack and LB Otaro Alaka: Both made the Baltimore Ravens. Alaka was undrafted, while Mack was a 5th round pick.
TE Jace Sternberger and DL Kingsley Keke: Both made the Green Bay Packers. Sternberger was a 3rd round pick, and Keke a 5th rounder.
RB Trayveon Williams: Made the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams was a 6th round pick.
S Donovan Wilson: Made the Dallas Cowboys. He was a 6th round pick.
C Erik McCoy: Made the New Orleans Saints. The 2nd rounder wasn't really in doubt; in fact, he will likely start at center.
FB Cullen Gillaspia: Made the Houston Texans. He was a 7th round pick.
K Taylor Bertolet: He made the New York Jets. For now. His spot is very tenuous.
Veterans sticking around
QB Ryan Tannehill: Could start for the Tennessee TItans. If not, he'll back up Marcus Mariota.
LB Von Miller: One of the best in the league with the Denver Broncos.'
DE Myles Garrett: Right up there with Von, but at defensive end with the Cleveland Browns instead of linebacker.
OL Germain Ifedi: Remains with the Seattle Seahawks.
WR Christian Kirk: Has renewed his connection with Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals.
WR Mike Evans: One of the top 10 receivers in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Bucs.
S Deshazor Everett: Primarily a special teams demon for the Washington Redskins.
LT Jake Matthews: A fixture with the Atlanta Falcons.
K Randy Bullock: Remains with the Bengals.
K Josh Lambo: Signed an extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.
DE Micheal Bennett: His first season with the New England Patriots.
OL Jermaine Eluemunor: Also a Patriot; traded this week by the Ravens to New England.
S Justin Evans: A starter in Tampa.
DE Daeshon Hall: Made the Eagles with a great preseason.
WR Josh Reynolds: In the WR rotation for the L.A. Rams.
WR Damion Ratley: Remains with the Cleveland Browns.
DS Don Mulbach: The most tenured player in the NFL.
OL Cedric Ogbuehi: Made the Jaguars, but injuries have limited his playing time.
In limbo
LB Tyrel Dodson: Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. He remains with the Buffalo Bills but cannot play until the criminal allegations against him are resolved.
Didn't make it
TE Ricky Seals-Jones and CB Brandon Williams: Released by the Arizona Cardinals. Seals-Jones was likely done in by Arizona's change in offense (which won't use the tight end); Williams struggled in his three seasons.
DE Damontre Moore: Released by the San Fransisco 49ers. He will likely be picked up by someone else after a stellar training camp.
DE Landis Durham: Released by the L.A. Rams. He had two sacks in the preseason.
RBs Tra Carson and Keith Ford: Released by the Packers. Carson performed well in the preseason and could return.
CB De'Vante Harris: Released by the Tampa Bay Bucs.
TE Trevor Wood: Released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
OL Keaton Sutherland: Released by the Bengals.