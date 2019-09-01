DT Daylon Mack and LB Otaro Alaka: Both made the Baltimore Ravens. Alaka was undrafted, while Mack was a 5th round pick.

TE Jace Sternberger and DL Kingsley Keke: Both made the Green Bay Packers. Sternberger was a 3rd round pick, and Keke a 5th rounder.

RB Trayveon Williams: Made the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams was a 6th round pick.

S Donovan Wilson: Made the Dallas Cowboys. He was a 6th round pick.

C Erik McCoy: Made the New Orleans Saints. The 2nd rounder wasn't really in doubt; in fact, he will likely start at center.

FB Cullen Gillaspia: Made the Houston Texans. He was a 7th round pick.

K Taylor Bertolet: He made the New York Jets. For now. His spot is very tenuous.



