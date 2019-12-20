Evans, of course, is the headliner. He's also the hardest one to figure out. Not just among this group, but of any recruit in the 2020 class anywhere. The Aggies are in the mix and the coaching staff is confident. But LSU and now Georgia are in play. We may find out where he's going Jan. 2. Maybe.

Jackson won't sign until February and could well be the hottest commodity among signees for the original signing period. The majority of the SEC West and Georgia are after him. With Ole Miss shooting themselves in the foot here by firing Matt Luke (who is the reason UGA is now a factor), A&M has positioned themselves well coming down the stretch.

Cooper de-committed from Oklahoma, took a very good official visit to A&M the weekend before the early signing period and then didn't sign at all. He's still exploring his options, which could include both the Aggies and Utah. He could be option number four on a three-man list, but if something changes, A&M will likely jump on him.

Shepherd seems like he's very likely to join the class as a transfer. The former Texas commit never really looked anywhere else, and would fill a glaring need for an offensive tackle.

