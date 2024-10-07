Advertisement

Wanna bet?

Wanna bet?

Will Arkansas be able to muster up enough fight to hang with Tennessee? That's one game we look at this week.

 • Mark Passwaters
Aggies add 4-star wing to 2025 class

Aggies add 4-star wing to 2025 class

Texas A&M has its second commit for the 2025 basketball recruiting class, 4-star SF Jasir Rencher.

 • Mark Passwaters
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Will Dezz Ricks remain in the starting lineup against Missouri? That's one of many questions in this week's mailbag!

 • Mark Passwaters
Missouri's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Missouri's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

What do the Aggies need to do to slow down All-World WR Luther Burden and the Missouri offense?

 • Mark Passwaters
Texas A&M's offense vs. Missouri's defense

Texas A&M's offense vs. Missouri's defense

Can the Aggies get the passing game going against a Missouri defense that has limited opponents' scoring?

 • Mark Passwaters

Published Oct 7, 2024
Who's next to commit?
Landyn Rosow  •  AggieYell
Recruiting Insider/Writer
