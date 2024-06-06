Advertisement
Who's the top QB in Texas for 2025?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AY's Mark Passwaters and Landyn Rosow give their picks for the top five quarterbacks in Texas for the 2025 recruiting class -- and where Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet would rank.

Keelon Russell gets the nod as the state's top quarterback for 2025.
Keelon Russell gets the nod as the state's top quarterback for 2025. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Landyn's top five 

#1: Keelon Russell, Duncanville

2. Ty Hawkins, San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson

#3: Kevin Sperry, Denton Guyer

#4: Adam Schobel, Columbus

#5: Lloyd Jones III, Hitchcock

Mark's top five

#1: Keelon Russell, Duncanville

#2: Ty Hawkins, San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson

#3: Adam Schobel, Columbus

#4: Kevin Sperry, Denton Guyer


#5: Luke Carney, Dallas Christian

Why is Russell #1?

Because he has the full toolbox. He's tall (6-foot-4), sees the whole field, has great touch and an absolute rifle for an arm. He can make 50-plus yard throws with ease. He's also got the ability to run -- honestly, I think he's more of a dual threat than a pro-style quarterback. But that's neither here nor there. Russell, who flipped from SMU to Alabama this past weekend, reminds me of Jalen Milroe, but he's a more refined passer. That could mean trouble for the SEC.

Why Carney instead of Webb at #5?

I think Carney's passing game is more refined and he has better field vision. Webb likes to find his first read and get the ball out; if he's pressured, he still sticks with the primary receiver. Carney works his progressions better. Of course, it's always a risk putting a productive private school player ahead of a productive public school player -- even at 3A -- but I'm doing it anyway.

Where would Husan Longstreet fit?

Even though Russell currently has a higher Rivals ranking than Longstreet, Landyn and I both agree that we'd put Longstreet at the top of the list if he were in Texas. I'd do for a few reasons: first, his release is lightning fast. Russell gets the ball out quickly, but Longstreet does it in a blink of an eye. Russell is accurate, but Longstreet is even more accurate. Russell's a better runner, but Longstreet can move and is a little more physical when he takes off. Both have excellent touch and outstanding arm strength, so I'll go with the guy who processes a bit quicker and gets the ball out faster. Your mileage may vary, so tell me if you disagree.

