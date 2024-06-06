AY's Mark Passwaters and Landyn Rosow give their picks for the top five quarterbacks in Texas for the 2025 recruiting class -- and where Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet would rank.

Keelon Russell gets the nod as the state's top quarterback for 2025. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Landyn's top five

#1: Keelon Russell, Duncanville

2. Ty Hawkins, San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson

#3: Kevin Sperry, Denton Guyer

#4: Adam Schobel, Columbus

#5: Lloyd Jones III, Hitchcock

Mark's top five

#5: Luke Carney, Dallas Christian

Why is Russell #1?

Because he has the full toolbox. He's tall (6-foot-4), sees the whole field, has great touch and an absolute rifle for an arm. He can make 50-plus yard throws with ease. He's also got the ability to run -- honestly, I think he's more of a dual threat than a pro-style quarterback. But that's neither here nor there. Russell, who flipped from SMU to Alabama this past weekend, reminds me of Jalen Milroe, but he's a more refined passer. That could mean trouble for the SEC.

Why Carney instead of Webb at #5?

I think Carney's passing game is more refined and he has better field vision. Webb likes to find his first read and get the ball out; if he's pressured, he still sticks with the primary receiver. Carney works his progressions better. Of course, it's always a risk putting a productive private school player ahead of a productive public school player -- even at 3A -- but I'm doing it anyway.

Where would Husan Longstreet fit?