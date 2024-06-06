Who's the top QB in Texas for 2025?
AY's Mark Passwaters and Landyn Rosow give their picks for the top five quarterbacks in Texas for the 2025 recruiting class -- and where Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet would rank.
Landyn's top five
#1: Keelon Russell, Duncanville
2. Ty Hawkins, San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson
#3: Kevin Sperry, Denton Guyer
#4: Adam Schobel, Columbus
#5: Lloyd Jones III, Hitchcock
Mark's top five
#1: Keelon Russell, Duncanville
#2: Ty Hawkins, San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson
#3: Adam Schobel, Columbus
#4: Kevin Sperry, Denton Guyer
#5: Luke Carney, Dallas Christian
Why is Russell #1?
Because he has the full toolbox. He's tall (6-foot-4), sees the whole field, has great touch and an absolute rifle for an arm. He can make 50-plus yard throws with ease. He's also got the ability to run -- honestly, I think he's more of a dual threat than a pro-style quarterback. But that's neither here nor there. Russell, who flipped from SMU to Alabama this past weekend, reminds me of Jalen Milroe, but he's a more refined passer. That could mean trouble for the SEC.
Why Carney instead of Webb at #5?
I think Carney's passing game is more refined and he has better field vision. Webb likes to find his first read and get the ball out; if he's pressured, he still sticks with the primary receiver. Carney works his progressions better. Of course, it's always a risk putting a productive private school player ahead of a productive public school player -- even at 3A -- but I'm doing it anyway.
Where would Husan Longstreet fit?
Even though Russell currently has a higher Rivals ranking than Longstreet, Landyn and I both agree that we'd put Longstreet at the top of the list if he were in Texas. I'd do for a few reasons: first, his release is lightning fast. Russell gets the ball out quickly, but Longstreet does it in a blink of an eye. Russell is accurate, but Longstreet is even more accurate. Russell's a better runner, but Longstreet can move and is a little more physical when he takes off. Both have excellent touch and outstanding arm strength, so I'll go with the guy who processes a bit quicker and gets the ball out faster. Your mileage may vary, so tell me if you disagree.