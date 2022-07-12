Will Donovan Green move right into the lineup?
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at tight end Donovan Green.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
2021 stats: 4-star recruit and the nation’s top tight end according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American
Projected 2022 role: In the rotation at tight end
Green may be more than a rotation player; he could start. A product of Dickinson High School like Jalen Wydermyer, Green possesses exceptional speed and hands for a tight end. With the position group wide open, Green should have plenty of opportunities to fight for the starting job this summer.