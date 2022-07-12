Will Donovan Green move right into the lineup?

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

2021 stats: 4-star recruit and the nation’s top tight end according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: In the rotation at tight end

Green may be more than a rotation player; he could start. A product of Dickinson High School like Jalen Wydermyer, Green possesses exceptional speed and hands for a tight end. With the position group wide open, Green should have plenty of opportunities to fight for the starting job this summer.



