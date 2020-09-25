AggieYell - Will it be Rocky Top or Rocky Road for Tennessee?

Will it be Rocky Top or Rocky Road for Tennessee?
AggieYell.com's series on Texas A&M's 2020 opponents continues with No. 18 Tennessee, who will host the Aggies for the first time in November.
Key returning players
Redshirt senior QB Jarrett Guarantano (152-258, 2,158 yards, 16 TD, 8 INT); Senior RB Ty Chandler (135 carries, 655 yards, 3 TD); Sophomore RB Eric Gray (101 carries, 539 yards, 4 TD); Senior WR Josh Palmer (34 catches, 457 yards, 1 TD); Sophomore LT Wanya Morris (started 12 of 13 games in 2019; second-team preseason All-SEC); Senior LG Trey Smith (started all 13 games; preseason 1st team All-American); Sophomore LB Henry To'o To'o (72 tackles, 5 TFL, .5 sacks; second-team preseason All-SEC); Junior CB Bryce Thompson (32 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INT in 10 games; preseason third team All-SEC)
Major losses
WRs Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway; DB Nigel Warrior; LB Daniel Bituli; G Ryan Thompson; LB Darrell Taylor
Important new additions
OL Cade Mays (transfer from Georgia); QB Harrison Bailey; S Keshawn Lawrence; DT Omari Thomas; WR Malachi Wideman; LB Bryson Eason
2019 stats
Rushing offense: 144.2 YPG (87th nationally, 12th SEC)
Passing offense: 221.4 YPG (75th nationally, 8th SEC)
Total offense: 365.6 YPG (100th nationally, 12th SEC)
Scoring offense: 24.2 PPG (98th nationally, 11th SEC)
Rushing defense: 140.5 YPG (48th nationally, 9th SEC)
Passing defense: 194 YPG (16th nationally, 4th SEC)
Total defense: 334.5 YPG (23rd nationally, 6th SEC)
Scoring defense: 21.7 PPG (29th nationally, 7th SEC)
Turnovers forced: 19 (48th nationally, 6th SEC)
Turnovers allowed: 20 (81st nationally, 10th SEC)
Projected starters (returning starters in bold)
QB: Jarret Gaurantano (6-4, 230)
RB: Eric Gray (5-10, 205)
WR: Josh Palmer (6-2, 210)
WR: Sophomore Ramel Keyton (6-3, 195; 4 catches, 104 yards)
WR: Redshirt senior Brandon Johnson (6-2, 203; 2 catches, 31 yards)
TE: Redshirt junior Princeton Fant (6-2, 240; 2 catches, 18 yards)
LT: Wanya Morris (6-5, 320)
LG: Trey Smith (6-6, 330)
C: Redshirt senior Brandon Kennedy (6-3 300; started all 13 games)
LG: Junior Jerome Carvin (6-5, 310; played in 12 games, starting the last 7)
RT: Sophomore Darnell Wright (6-6, 330; played in 11 games, starting 7 between right tackle and right guard)
DE: Senior Matthew Butler (6-4, 291; 45 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks in 13 games, 4 starts)
NT: Senior Aubrey Solomon (6-5, 315; 28 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks in 12 games, 9 starts)
DE: Senior LaTrell Bumphus (6-3, 290; 23 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks in 11 games, 6 starts)
JACK: Senior Deandre Johnson (6-3, 255; 13 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks in 13 games, 3 starts)
MLB: Sophomore Quavaris Crouch (6-2, 235; 28 tackles, 1 TFL, .5 sacks in 13 games, 1 start)
WLB: Henry To’o To’o (6-2, 225)
SAM: Redshirt junior Kivon Bennett (6-2, 245; 27 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks in 13 games)
STAR: Senior Shawn Shamburger (5-11, 190; 47 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 iNT)
CB: Junior Alontae Taylor (6, 193; 33 tackles, 1 INT in 13 games, 6 starts)
S: Sophomore Jaylen McCollough (6, 205; 33 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack in 13 games, 6 starts)
S: Junior Trevon Flowers (5-11, 195; 17 tackles in 6 games, 2 starts)
CB: Bryce Thompson 5-11 190
Tennessee started the season losing to Georgia State and BYU, then closed it on a six-game winning streak. Nearly all the games were close, because the offense was weak. Their ranking of 100th in the nation was actually an improvement over past years, but put a lot of pressure on the defense just the same. And the defense came through.
Guarantano isn't a great quarterback, but he manages things well. He's got his two top backs returning this year, but has major questions at wideout. But he has no questions about the offensive line in front of him, which is one of the nation's best units. There's no real reason that an offense with that caliber of line is anemic, but they were. And 20 turnovers didn't exactly help matters. If the Vols are going to up their win total and compete for the SEC East, Guarantano has to play at a higher level and the running game has to pick up.
The defense lost some pieces but remains stout. To'o To'o was one of the nation's top freshmen last year and leads the defense. The secondary is strong, with Thompson the best of the bunch. The have size up front, but had a lot of trouble getting the quarterback without blitzing last year.
The Vols are getting better and doing it rapidly. They are already back at the top of the heap when it comes to the offensive line and defense, but are still behind the curve at the offensive skill positions. That may be what holds them down as they face a schedule a lot tougher than they had initially bargained for.
2020 schedule
Sept. 26: @South Carolina
Oct. 3: Missouri
Oct. 10: @Georgia
Oct. 17: Kentucky
Oct. 24: Alabama
Nov. 7: @Arkansas
NOV. 14: TEXAS A&M
Nov. 21: @Auburn
Nov. 28: @Vanderbilt
Dec. 5: Florida
Join AY today, get 50% off an annual subscription AND get free gear!
In celebration of the SEC's return to the football field, AggieYell.com is offering new annual subscribers half off their subscription AND a chance to get free gear! The deal only runs through Sept. 25, so hurry! Details here: https://rvls.co/3kByOFn