AggieYell - Will it be Rocky Top or Rocky Road for Tennessee?

Tennessee started the season losing to Georgia State and BYU, then closed it on a six-game winning streak. Nearly all the games were close, because the offense was weak. Their ranking of 100th in the nation was actually an improvement over past years, but put a lot of pressure on the defense just the same. And the defense came through.

Guarantano isn't a great quarterback, but he manages things well. He's got his two top backs returning this year, but has major questions at wideout. But he has no questions about the offensive line in front of him, which is one of the nation's best units. There's no real reason that an offense with that caliber of line is anemic, but they were. And 20 turnovers didn't exactly help matters. If the Vols are going to up their win total and compete for the SEC East, Guarantano has to play at a higher level and the running game has to pick up.

The defense lost some pieces but remains stout. To'o To'o was one of the nation's top freshmen last year and leads the defense. The secondary is strong, with Thompson the best of the bunch. The have size up front, but had a lot of trouble getting the quarterback without blitzing last year.

The Vols are getting better and doing it rapidly. They are already back at the top of the heap when it comes to the offensive line and defense, but are still behind the curve at the offensive skill positions. That may be what holds them down as they face a schedule a lot tougher than they had initially bargained for.