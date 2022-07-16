Will Jahzion Harris put his speed to use in 2022?

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

2021 stats: 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack in 2 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end

The Aggies added some outstanding talent at defensive end in the 2022 class, but Harris – a 4-star himself just a year ago – remains different. His game is speed, and A&M remains on the lookout for someone who can be a speed pass rusher. That skill, which perhaps only Harris and newcomer Enai White possess, could be enough to ensure him playing time this yea



