 AggieYell - Will Jahzion Harris put his speed to use in 2022?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-16 11:17:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Will Jahzion Harris put his speed to use in 2022?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at defensive end Jahzion Harris.

Jahzion Harris brings needed speed to the defensive front.
Jahzion Harris brings needed speed to the defensive front.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

2021 stats: 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack in 2 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end

The Aggies added some outstanding talent at defensive end in the 2022 class, but Harris – a 4-star himself just a year ago – remains different. His game is speed, and A&M remains on the lookout for someone who can be a speed pass rusher. That skill, which perhaps only Harris and newcomer Enai White possess, could be enough to ensure him playing time this yea


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}