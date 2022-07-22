Will Jake Johnson play as a freshman?

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds

2021 stats (at Oconee County, Ga., High School): 45 catches, 745 yards, 8 TD; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American

Projected 2022 role: In the tight end rotation

The Aggies really need a pass-catching tight end for their offense to operate at its best. Its two best options to fill that role are freshmen Donovan Green and Johnson, who were probably the best two tight ends in America last year. Johnson may have an edge after going through spring practice, as he had a solid showing. If he follows that up with a stronger summer, he'll be on the field from day one.