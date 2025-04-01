Williams leaves for Maryland

After six seasons at Texas A&M that saw two SEC Coach of the Year awards but no advancement in the NCAA Tournament beyond the first weekend, Williams is leaving to take the head coaching job at the University of Maryland.

The 2024-25 season, like Williams' entire tenure in Aggieland, was a mixed bag. His team won 23 games and was 11-7 in an incredibly difficult SEC, beating No.1 Auburn in the process. His team's offensive ineptitude also led to the blowing of double-digit leads in losses to UCF, Oregon, Texas and, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan.

Williams' record at A&M was unquestionably strong, especially considering the program's subpar history. He was 120-73 as the Aggies' coach -- but more was expected, especially this season. With eight seniors -- Wade Taylor, Henry Coleman, Jace Carter, Hayden Hefner, Andersson Garcia, Manny Obaseki, CJ WIlcher and Zhuric Phelps -- and a preseason top 15 ranking, 2024-25 was supposed to be the season Williams had been building up to in Aggieland. Instead, his team remained pitifully bad offensively and, as he had in previous stops, Williams began to spar with A&M leadership.

Williams left Marquette after six seasons and Virginia Tech after five, and he stuck to that trend at A&M. By the end of the season, Williams was actively looking for other jobs and Aggie officials were perfectly happy to see him go. A brief, and rather chilly, statement from A&M noted Williams' departure Tuesday.

"“We would like to thank Buzz for his years of service heading up our men’s basketball program. We wish he and Corey and their family all the best moving forward," Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. "We are excited about the future of Aggie basketball, and we will find the right leader for our program.”