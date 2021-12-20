Wydermyer makes his decision

A former 4-star, Wydermyer was overshadowed in his freshman training camp by fellow newcomer Baylor Cupp. But after Cupp suffered a severe leg injury shortly before the season began, Wydermyer stepped in and immediately made an impact. He scored his first touchdown against Clemson in his second game and caught 32 passes for 447 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was a freshman All-SEC selection and second team All-SEC.

He had his best season in 2020, with 46 catches for 505 yards and 6 more touchdowns in just 10 games. A primary target for quarterback Kellen Mond, Wydermyer was an All-SEC selection and a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end.

A preseason All-American pick, Wydermyer struggled with his consistency in 2021, with a number of key drops -- especially early in the season. He rebounded nicely, catching 40 passes for 515 yards and another 4 TD. He surpassed Martellus Bennett with the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in Aggie history in the process. Wydermyer was again a second-team All-SEC choice this year, and was also a Mackey Award finalist for the second time.