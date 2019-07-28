Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

2018 stats (at Dickinson High School): 42 catches for 875 yards and 10 TD

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M needs depth at tight end after losing Jace Sternberger and Trevor Wood after 2018. Finding one who has the ability to stretch the field as a receiver was a big bonus.

Players affected by his arrival: Nobody. The Aggies now have a full compliment of tight ends with his arrival.

50-word scouting report: Big, fast and physical, Wydermyer can be an in-line blocker or a slot receiver. He doesn’t mind blocking and is an effective pass catcher. He’s fast for his size and is tough to bring down with initial contact. With his skill set, he could be used on the line of scrimmage or a blocker in the backfield as well as a receiver.

2019 expectations: Wydermyer is one of three scholarship tight ends and one of two real receiving threats. Glenn Beal is the primary blocker and Baylor Cupp looks to be Sternberger’s replacement, but Wydermyer can fill both roles. He’ll be on the field early.



