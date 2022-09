Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds

2021 stats: Played in four games; redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Possible starter at center

One of the biggest upsets of the summer was Wykoff's emergence as a possible starter at center over Bryce Foster. Wykoff had the role all spring and kept it for much of the summer after Foster got banged up -- and when Foster was healthy, he wasn't handed the job back. A&M hasn't made anything official (besides Haynes King as the starting QB), but if Wykoff doesn't start, he's still a good bet to play a lot.