North Shore five-star running back Zach Evans breaks down where he stands with Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama with AY at Rivals Houston Camp Presented by Adidas.

AY: I am going to name a school and if you could just tell me where you stand with each school and what your thoughts are...and if they are not a contender just say no...let’s start with Texas.

ZE: UT, they’ve got an amazing coaching staff. Their history at running back is amazing. Their current running back right now he is pretty good, Keaontay Ingram. The coach recruiting me right now is Coach Meekins and Coach Dray (Stan Drayton)....overall their tradition and they are right in my backyard in Austin.

AY: Another school that’s right in your backyard, Texas A&M.

ZE: Recruiting me the most I would say Coach Peveto...I mean it’s just playing under Fisher. It’s behind the name; he knows how to win; he wins championships, so it’s possible to win a National Championship with them. He is a program changer. The program they had before him, the coaching staff, they weren’t quite getting it done. Now that Coach Fisher came along, they’ve come a long way. Basically they just keep telling me you can come here and be the man; compete for a spot; come over and take over the SEC.

AY: You are ay C.E. King High School which was home to Trayveon Williams—what did you see on how they used him? And do you think you could be a player like that?

ZE: He already holds the single game record, and the season too.

AY: Do you think either of those two schools will be an official?

ZE: A&M will be.

Evans continues on to talk about LSU, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama. See video.