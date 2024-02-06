1. The race for Terry Bussey is much too stressful then you’d like before national signing day, but that’s part of this business. But A&M remains confident that they’ll get his signature, even as LSU does all it can to flip him. Everything I’ve heard so far today has been that there hasn’t been any change or indications that Bussey is preparing to flip.

2. Even if the Aggies sign a wideout tomorrow, I still get the feeling Mike Elko and his staff want to put him on offense instead of defense. That’s a change from what Jimbo Fisher wanted, but the number of corners added through the transfer portal and the fury with which the new staff went after them kind of point to that conclusion. You seriously let the kid play wherever he wants, but I tend to agree with the idea of getting the ball in his hands as much as possible.

3. If Bussey does end up at receiver instead of corner, it wouldn’t be the first time I’ve heard of such a change happening — and the last guy was pretty successful, by the way. That last guy’s name is Ainias Smith.

4. I noted this last night, but if A&M signs Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman AND they decide to use Bussey at receiver, Mike Elko will have seen a wide receiver class that (at the time) consisted of a 5-star and four 4-stars evaporate and be rebuilt with a 5-star and three 4-stars. And there would only be one constant: Ernest Campbell.

5. Outside of A&M, there’s very few places that will see any drama tomorrow. The early signing period has taken away most of the excitement associated with national signing day, but coaches absolutely loathe the timing of the early period. It’s in the middle of bowl preparation and, more importantly now, conflicts with the transfer portal. When the early signing period originally came into existence a few years ago, it was supposed to be in December once or twice and then they’d move it to sometime in the summer. That never happened, but it needs to. The current system is way too difficult for coaches and recruiters, and can also screw over players, be they in college or high school.

6. College football needs to take heed of what’s been happening of late, with head coaches from Power 5 programs heading to the NFL — some not even for head coaching jobs, but just coordinator positions. The reasoning is simple: better pay for less stress. College coaching has become a year-round deal, and with the addition of the transfer portal and NIL, it’s gotten increasingly…well, dirty. Not that it was exactly clean before. But the level of stress and amount of burnout has to be high. Being a coach takes a certain personality, but being a college coach right now has to be tough on not only a coach, but his family too.

7. If A&M closes things out the way I think they will, they’ll have done a really good job of addressing their needs. It may not have as many big names (and, perhaps, the corresponding egos) but I think they’ll have accumulated quality depth across the board.

8. The only place that I still have concerns about depth is defensive tackle. Shemar Turner will be inside, but not all the time. And there’s a ton of faith being placed in DJ Hicks and Gabe Dandy — probably with reason, but there’s still not much of a body of work for either of them. If A&M could somehow find one more tackle, I’d feel a lot better.

9. The competitions I’m most excited about this spring are at corner and linebacker. Both corner jobs are wide open and there’s a ton of new faces to check out. At linebacker, the Aggies need someone to play next to Taurean York and, again, a lot of possible contenders. I think transfers Alex Howard and Scooby Williams will get the first shot, but I’d love to see someone like Daymion Sanford or Jordan Lockhart give them a run for their money.

10. If you're not watching the federal anti-trust case filed by the states of Virginia and Tennessee against the NCAA, I'd advise doing so. Even if you're not interested in legalese (understandably), there's a really good chance the NCAA loses this case. And, if it does, it will likely lead to the NCAA's downfall. And then we'll truly be in the Wild West unless someone steps in to fill the void -- which I think the SEC and Big Ten are preparing to do with their "advisory group". They'll either lead the other major conferences in implementing new regulations, or they'll take the old system apart and rebuild it into something closer to the NFL's design. Either way, the status quo is unlikely to be maintained.