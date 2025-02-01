Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

Wade Taylor led all scorers with 25 points -- including seven of 10 3-pointers -- and Henry Coleman added 12 and a game-high eight rebounds as the Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC) fended up multiple comeback efforts by the Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9 SEC) to escape Colonial Life Arena with a 76-72 win.

The win likely clinches an NCAA Tournament berth for the Aggies, who still have nine conference games remaining.

"That was arguably the most physical game we’ve taken part in, in the paint," coach Buzz Williams said.

A&M only trailed for a total of 51 seconds, but the game was largely a single-digit affair throughout. South Carolina led 19-17 with less than 12 minutes to go in the first half, but the Aggies responded with a 15-0 run. Taylor, who hit his first four 3-pointers, hit a pair during the run, which lasted more than four minutes. When Andersson Garcia (5 points, 5 rebounds) hit his only 3 of the night, the Aggies were up 32-19 with 7:24 to go in the first half.

South Carolina scored five straight, then Taylor hit another 3 to push A&M's lead back up to 11. The Aggies stumbled a little down the stretch, as South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (22 points, 7 rebounds) took control in the low post to cut A&M's lead at halftime 44-36.

But, as they did in last weekend's meltdown in Austin, the Aggies came out ice cold after halftime. They made one of their first nine baskets -- another Taylor 3 -- and saw a 13-point lead reduced to a two-point advantage with 14 minutes left after Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (12 points) hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Then A&M coach Williams did something he didn't do last Saturday -- he called timeout.

Forward Pharrel Payne (8 points, 3 rebounds), making his second straight start in the absence of the injured Solomon Washington, stopped the bleeding with a driving lay-in to get the Aggie lead back to four. Zhuric Phelps (9 points), who struggled from the floor as he made just one of nine shots from the field, made two of his seven free throws to give A&M a 53-47 lead with 12:21 remaining.

The Aggies would fight off persistent South Carolina efforts to take the lead with two more point-blank baskets from Payne and a pair of baskets from Coleman as the Aggies started to pound the ball inside. A&M only had a two-point lead with 6:59 remaining after a dunk by Murray-Boyles, but the Aggie defense clamped down and held South Carolina scoreless for the next three minutes, 52 seconds.

After Taylor hit his seventh and final three, the Aggies were back up nine at 68-59 with 4:14 left in the game.

"I’m very aware of (Taylor's) ability as a quarterback, not just to make plays for himself, but he creates a peace and a calmness that his teammates rely on," Williams said.

But A&M's old nemeses -- free throw shooting and prolonged shooting slumps -- allowed the Gamecocks to make it a game down the stretch.

Taylor's 3-pointer would be A&M's last basket from the field. After hitting 14 of their first 15 shots from the charity stripe, the Aggies made just six of their next 14 as South Carolina whittled away at the lead. After Taylor -- who was shooting 90% from the line coming into the game -- missed a pair with 17 seconds left, Murray-Boyles scored an uncontested layup to make it a 73-70 game with 10 seconds remaining.

But Manny Obaseki (7 points) made one of two, and Coleman, who was a perfect four-of-four at the stripe, allowed the Aggies to fend off South Carolina's last-gasp effort.

After the game, Williams credited his team for not wilting under the combination of South Carolina's pressure and a loud crowd of 12,856 in the second half.

"I don’t think we have the best players … I think it’s the power of all of us," he said. "It’s a cumulative effort."

After playing three games in seven days, the Aggies now get a week off before traveling to another Columbia -- Missouri -- to face the No. 20 Tigers, who blasted No. 14 Mississippi State 88-61 Saturday in Starkville.