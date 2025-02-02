Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Taylor shoots Aggies past South Carolina

Wade Taylor's hot shooting allowed Buzz Williams and the Aggies to escape with a win. (Imagn Images)

South Carolina may be 0-10 in conference play, but they're a tough out at home. The Gamecocks gave No. 13 Texas A&M everything they could handle Saturday night, but the Aggies escaped with a 76-72 win. A&M benefitted from a hot night for Wade Taylor, who was a sniper from 3-point distance. Taylor made seven out of 10 3-point attempts, finishing the game with 25 points. His seven 3-pointers matches a career high, set last March in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Nebraska. The rest of the team made four of 13 3-pointers, but thanks to Taylor's remarkable shooting, A&M still shot nearly 48% from beyond the arc.

Aggies looking at a significant boost in the rankings

A&M went 2-0 this week, beating Oklahoma at home before taking out South Carolina in Columbia last night. A number of teams ahead of them in the rankings were not as fortunate. No. 5 Florida lost 66-44 to No. 8 Tennessee, No. 6 Houston lost 82-81 in overtime to No. 22 Texas Tech, No. 7 Michigan State lost 70-64 to USC, No. 9 Marquette lost 77-69 to No. 25 UConn, No. 11 Kansas lost 81-70 to Baylor and No. 12 Kentucky was hammered 89-79 by Arkansas. It’s possible the Aggies could jump to as high as 10th, if Marquette takes a serious drop in the rankings.

Ladies outmatched in home loss to Texas

The Texas A&M women's basketball team fell to under .500 on the season Sunday evening after a 70-50 loss to No. 5 Texas. Having lost leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly to a knee injury earlier in the week, the Aggies (10-11, 3-6 SEC) had trouble finding any consistent offense against the Longhorns (22-2, 8-1 SEC). A&M fell behind 22-12 after one quarter and never mounted a serious comeback. Jada Malone and Janae Kent each scored 12 for the Aggies, while Lauren Ware had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Ladies' tennis continues home undefeated streak