Here's a look at 10 of -- but my no means, all -- the most dangerous players Texas A&M will face in the 2024 season. The list goes by date the Aggies play their opponent, from Notre Dame to Texas.

Luther Burden is one of the most dangerous players in college football.

1. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

2023 stats: 95-165, 1,102 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT in five games at Duke Coach Mike Elko faces a someone familiar right out of the chute, as his quarterback at Duke has taken the reigns in South Bend. Leonard struggled with injuries last year, but in 2022 he threw for nearly 3,000 yards with 20 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. He also ran for nearly 700 yards in 2022, so he’s definitely a threat with his legs as well.

2. Montrell Harris Jr., RB, Florida

2023 stats: 152 carries, 817 yards, 5 TD Johnson has averaged better than 5 yards a carry in each of his three seasons at Florida and he’ll be the unquestioned lead back this year. With a passing game that is breaking in a lot of new receivers and is limited vertically, he’s going to be a key part of the offense.

3. Luke Hasz, TE, Arkansas

2023 stats: 16 catches, 253 yards, 3 TD Those numbers look pretty weak — until you consider that he didn’t step on the field after the first quarter of the A&M game on Sept. 30 because of a season-ending injury. Hasz had 6 catches for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns the week before against LSU, and he’s a big guy who can stretch the field. He’ll be a challenge for A&M’s safeties.

4. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

2023 stats: 86 catches, 1,212 yards, 9 TD Maybe the best player A&M will see all year, period, Burden was phenomenal in 2022. He averaged better than 14 yards a catch and was an All-SEC selection. The new-look cornerback unit will have their hands full with this guy.

5. Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

2023 stats: 75 tackles, 13 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 forced fumbles Too soon? It doesn’t matter, because he’s become the monster he thought we could be — even if Brian Kelly continues to use him wrong. If he’s left alone on the outside, he could put up Edgerrin Cooper type numbers (or more) this year.

6. Kyren Lacy, WR, LSU

2023 stats: 30 catches, 558 yards, 7 TD Lacy started to come into his own late last year in spite of having high NFL draft picks on the field with him. After averaging 18.6 yards a catch last year, he’ll likely be target #1 for whoever LSU’s quarterback ends up being.

7. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

2023 stats: 12 catches, 195 yards, 1 TD Doesn’t sound like much, but consider this: A&M wanted him as a defensive end. Other teams wanted him as a tight end. He’s playing receiver at Carolina at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. And he qualified for the NCAA track and field championships the other day in the 100 and 200 meters. If anyone can get the ball to him, he could be a real danger.

8. Keandre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

2023 stats: 53 catches, 673 yards, 4 TD at Penn State It’s either Lambert-Smith or Cam Coleman for Auburn, and neither is going to bring a smile to an Aggie’s face. Auburn’s passing attack was beyond awful last year, but they at least now have some talent for Peyton Thorne to try to throw to.

9. CJ Baxter, RB, Texas

2023 stats: 138 carries, 659 yards, 5 TD Baxter is healthy and not sharing carries with Jonathan Brooks, so he should be the guy carrying the mail for Texas this season. He definitely got home run speed and should easily surpass his rushing totals from last year.

10. Silas Bolden, WR, Texas