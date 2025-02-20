AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: every time a committee (playoff, old football rankings, new playoff rankings, basketball, etc) comes out and puts us on top or way up there, we immediately blow the next game badly (in almost every sport)? (Gowsie)

A: A statement or question? Baseball hasn’t. Basketball had a bad night, but so did Alabama last night when Missouri (who A&M beat on their court) took them for 110. But I would not want to play Mississippi State after being ranked highly. That seems to be A&M’s kryptonite.

Q: Is it just me or are we seeing and hearing less from Trev Alberts in the public than his predecessors? Given his background, I expected the opposite. What are your thoughts on the visibility of Alberts? (91Ag)

A: I’m actually good with him not being in the spotlight. Ross Bjork liked the bright lights, but Scott Woodward didn’t. To each their own, as long as they’re getting the job done. So far as I can tell, Alberts is doing that. Honestly, I think ADs are guys who shouldn’t be drawing attention because they’re too busy.

Q: What do you guess-timate A&M’s football NIL to be for ‘25? For ‘26? Typical slot value by position?

Same question for baseball and basketball. (CypressAggie)

A: I have absolutely no idea.

Q: Do you think we will see enough in spring ball to have a little confidence that our WR group will improve this year? I was a believer last year. (Richard23)

A: That’s a really good question and I’m not sure there’s a great answer for it. On the plus side, KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and Jonah Wilson will be there. We’ll be able to see how Terry Bussey has worked on in the couple of months since the season ended. All but one wideout should be there. On the minus side, that one wideout is Jerome Myles, who could be a big factor. Also, we need to see who, if anyone, is out with injuries. It’s a very interesting group, and you can’t blame anyone who is skeptical all the way up until opening day.

Q: Do you have any expectations for the offensive line? Better than last year? About as good as last year? I hope nobody gets hurt this year? (H273)

A: I expect them to be better this year. There’s really no reason for them not to be, barring injuries.

Q: Is it true that scholarship limits will increase from 85 to 105 starting next season?

A: That is a possibility. The SEC has said they’re sticking with 85 scholarships for this year, but have not said anything beyond that.

I've also seen that number of players on roster will only be 105 instead of 120 so, in essence, no walk-ons after this season?

A: Basically, yes.

And baseball goes from 11.7 schollies to 34!? (3G Ag)

A: That’s right. Again, it’s up to the school and the conference, but if you want to, you can do that.

Q: In your opinion who are the top 5 NBA Aggies? (Spar2cus)

A: If we’re talking about right now, that’s pretty easy because there are only five: Alex Caruso, Robert Williams III, DeAndre Jordan, Quenton Jackson and Kris Middleton.

Q: What is your guess on how the defensive coaching will go with Bateman, Hemphill and Elko? Is Bateman still the DC in name only? Is Hemphill the new unofficial DC? Elko will be calling the plays? (WhartonBones)

A: Things definitely won’t be the same as they were last year, so I’m guessing that Hemphill will be the Co-DC and Elko will have the play sheet. Hopefully we can get some clarity on that before spring ball.

Q: Thoughts on why we are doing well outside of Texas? California and NE? Georgia! (Richard23)

A: I think that you’re seeing the benefits of coaches who have worked around the country. They have established relationships they can use to their advantage, and it’s certainly working. You’ve got to recruit nationally to win, and they’re doing it.