10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

This week, an update on 10 Aggie targets for the 2026 recruiting class:

One of the elite safeties in the nation for this class, Edwards has publicly stated that the Aggies are the current leader in the clubhouse for him. He will be in town in mid-June and the Aggies will try to close him then. There isn't a clear runner-up at this point, with all the big boys wanting a shot at him, but nearby Maryland would give an arm and a leg to keep him in-state.

The big defensive tackle announced his top three this morning and had two surprises: LSU wasn't in it and A&M was. The two leaders, in my estimation, are still Texas and USC -- but A&M has made quite the push as of late to get into the conversation. He has an official visit set up to all three schools, and he won't be in Aggieland until late June, so A&M still has time to work on him.

The Aggies should get an official visit from the 5-star offensive lineman, who now stands at the top of their list after Jackson Cantwell eliminated A&M from consideration. But I've got a hunch that Maryland may have the edge here due to proximity. -- it's less than 12 miles (though nearly a 45-minute drive, thank you Washington D.C.) from the campus of Georgetown Prep to the campus of the University of Maryland in College Park. Mike Locksley tends to get one really big name each class, and he's focused on Iheanacho this time.

The 5-star athlete, who probably projects as a corner, is down to a final six but the leaders are A&M and USC. The Aggies have led for six months or so, but the nearby Trojans (and Alabama) are making a push. But he has good relationships with the A&M staff and they've laid out a plan for him similar to what the original plan was for fellow 5-star Terry Bussey: play corner and we'll get you the ball on offense and special teams as well.

Keys hasn't set up official visits yet, but the Hattiesburg (Miss.) native seems to have two teams out in front: A&M and Tennessee. The Vols may have a lead right now due to recency bias -- he just took a trip to Knoxville. But the Aggies really want him, and if they can get him and the next guy on this list to go with current commits Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, that's a slam dunk, no doubt, best in the nation receiver class for 2026.

Feaster looked like a lock for Texas for quite a while, but that's not the case now. After re-classifying from the 2027 class to 2026 (and retaining his 5-star ranking), Feaster seems a lot more open to other programs. A&M, LSU, USC and Miami are all supposed to receive official visits, but this one may come down to Aggies and Tigers.

Brown, the son of Aggie great Reggie Brown, has shot up the rankings over the past few months and is now well inside the Rivals 250. He's also an Aggie target and has an early summer official visit set with A&M. Their interest level has increased significantly over the past couple of months, so he shouldn't be overlooked as A&M pursues Feaster and Keys as well.

Ruffin has been an Aggie commit for nearly five months now, but the door is still at least cracked open for other programs. The one most interested in pushing it wide open is North Carolina, where head coach Bill Belichick (that's still really weird to type) has made a personal push to get him. Ruffin, like Brown, has shot up the rankings in the offseason and is now 339 pounds, making him a prime SEC-caliber run-stuffer.

Thomas hasn't gotten much attention because he's out west, but he's tall and has extremely long arms. He'd need to bulk up to survive in the SEC, but the Aggies really like him and they're at or near the top of his list as well. He will take an official in June and he's one that is worth watching.