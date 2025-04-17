Holloway follows Bucky to A&M

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Holloway increased his statistical output across the board in his second season at Samford, which was enough for him to be named the Southern Conference Sixth Man of the Year. Holloway averaged 7.9 in 23 minutes last season, shooting 44.1% from the floor. He does not shoot many 3-pointers, taking only 63 last season and making 28.1% of those attempts.

Holloway shot free throws at a 69.6% clip, up from 59.3% during his freshman season. He scored more than 20 points in Samford's last regular season game and the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Holloway is also an elite defender and was selected as a member of the Southern Conference's All-Defense Team this past season. He had four steals or more in a game four times in 2024-25, including six in a November game against Rhodes.

One thing Holloway brings that is unique to the current crop of Aggie players is familiarity with coach Bucky McMillan's system. That, as much as his ability to get to the basket, could be invaluable to the 2025-26 team.