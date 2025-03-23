Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Buzz hits the recruiting trail with the portal opening Monday

Buzz Williams is going from the dance to the road.

Shortly after Texas A&M's 91-79 loss to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, coach Buzz Williams told the assembled media that there wouldn't be much downtime. "Every coach knows the portal starts officially Monday, and so I'm assuming we'll travel tomorrow. I would think that our staff is way ahead in regards to where I need to go and who I need to call and what I need to do," he said. A&M had already reached out to Milwaukee power forward JaMichael Stillwell and North Dakota State guard Jacari White before the tournament even began, but they've added some known targets since. One of them is Buffalo guard Anquan Boldin Jr., the son of former Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin. Boldin averaged 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this past season while making 50% of his shots. Boldin will be a junior next season. The Aggies have also contacted Coastal Carolina guard Rasheed Jones, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this year. He shot 38% from the field and 34% from 3-point range. Jones will be a redshirt junior in 2025-26.



Softball takes two of three from No. 24 Alabama

The No. 6 Aggie softball team took a tough series from the Crimson Tide this weekend at David Diamond, needing a late-inning rally to take the decisive third game Sunday. Alabama battered ace Emiley Kennedy for seven runs in six innings, erasing what had been a 6-1 Aggie lead, and had a one-run lead going to the bottom of the sixth, but a three-run rally -- helped by two bases loaded walks -- put the Aggies ahead to stay. Freshman Sydney Lessentine came on and worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh for the save, while Kennedy got the win to move to 9-3. A&M had another late-inning rally Friday to win 5-4. Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Aggies got a leadoff homer from first baseman Mya Perez, then a single from right fielder Amari Harper. Designated player Mac Barbara then launched a two-run shot, giving A&M the lead. Sophomore Sidne Peters moved her record to 7-0 with three innings of scoreless ball.

Women's tennis runs home winning streak to 65

The No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team continued to steamroll opponents, blitzing No. 9 LSU 6-1 Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies have now won 65 straight matches on their home court. The Aggies took the doubles point, then won three straight singles matches to clinch the competition before LSU got on the board. "There were some pretty tricky conditions today with the wind. It wasn’t the worst wind of all time, but it definitely played a factor out there. There were a lot of close matches and a lot of close points, but we really stepped up and played the big points well and did a great job with our composure, which is something I have been challenging the team with. I was very pleased with how they handled the big moments today," coach Mark Weaver said.

Men's tennis handles Vanderbilt, then routs Ole Miss