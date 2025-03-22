Aggies add 4-star RB to commit list

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M has landed another 4-star commit for its 2026 recruiting class, adding running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. Saturday.

Jonathan Hatton has joined Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class. (Photo by Parker Thune)

Hatton, the sixth-ranked running back in the 2026 class, picked the Aggies over Oklahoma, where he was committed from October to December of last year. His impressive offer list includes offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. LSU's offer came just two weeks ago, but wasn't enough to stop Hatton from making his decision. Hatton is coming off of an extremely productive junior campaign in which he carried the ball 134 times for 1,229 yards (9.2 YPC) and 20 touchdowns. With the departure of Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith after this season, running back has been a position of emphasis for the 2026 class. Hatton could be part of a backfield consisting of Rueben Owens, Tiger Riden and Jamarrion Morrow next season as the Aggies look to reload with a new look, but very talented, backfield. Hatton's commitment moves A&M back up to eight total commits, five of them being on the offensive side of the ball. He is currently the only in-state commit for the Aggies.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit