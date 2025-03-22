Aggies add 4-star RB to commit list

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M has landed another 4-star commit for its 2026 recruiting class, adding running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. Saturday.
Hatton, the sixth-ranked running back in the 2026 class, picked the Aggies over Oklahoma, where he was committed from October to December of last year. His impressive offer list includes offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. LSU's offer came just two weeks ago, but wasn't enough to stop Hatton from making his decision.
Hatton is coming off of an extremely productive junior campaign in which he carried the ball 134 times for 1,229 yards (9.2 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.
With the departure of Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith after this season, running back has been a position of emphasis for the 2026 class. Hatton could be part of a backfield consisting of Rueben Owens, Tiger Riden and Jamarrion Morrow next season as the Aggies look to reload with a new look, but very talented, backfield.
Hatton's commitment moves A&M back up to eight total commits, five of them being on the offensive side of the ball. He is currently the only in-state commit for the Aggies.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
The Aggies have added a thumper who has plenty of speed as well. Hatton is already the same size as Moss, and has a similar running style. He's a decisive, hit the hole and get upfield kind of back, and he's very tough to bring down. His lower body strength is outstanding, and you can forget trying to bring him down one-on-one in the open field. He ran a 10.65 100-meter dash, so he's got the speed to take the ball the distance.
He's not a flashy kind of back, but he's got outstanding vision. He can wait for holes to emerge and keeps looking downfield to set up the next cut. He has the speed to bounce runs off tackle if holes don't emerge, and has impressive acceleration.
Hatton doesn't have the kind of jukes that make up a lot of highlight reels, but he's extremely nimble. He's got quick feet and cut and change direction swiftly. His footwork is what you'd expect from a smaller back, not a guy who might play at 220 pounds at the college level.
Hatton is a power back, but not in the classic three yards and a cloud of dust style. He's just fine running the ball between the tackles and absorbs contact, but also has the vision and quickness to make small gains into much bigger plays. I really, really like what I see here.