The Aggies added a commitment from Tupelo (Miss.) LB Tristan Jernigan last night. It was a bit of a surprise, as Georgia was supposed to have the edge, but that changed over the last few days. But the real question is, how many linebackers does A&M need in this signing class? The answer is as many as they can get. Here's a look at a 2024 scholarship chart (if the portal or anything else doesn't get involved):

Daymion Sanford will be one linebacker A&M should have next year.

2024 LB scholarship chart (* indicates verbal commit) Senior Junior Sophomore/RS Freshman Freshman Martrell Harris Jr. Taurean York Tristan Jernigan* Daymion Sanford

Edgerrin Cooper could return for a fifth season, but that seems unlikely. So this is an area here A&M will not only need to be active in the portal, but recruit strongly as well. So here's how I see the linebacker situation right now:

I think the Aggies lead for Tyanthony Smith and it's not close right now. They likely lead for Xavier Atkins, LSU commitment or not, but Colorado is trying to nose in along with Arkansas. Jordan Lockhart really liked his A&M visit, but he's a California kid and USC is in pursuit. Platt is from Washington state and Oregon is after him. I think A&M needs three linebackers at least in this class and they're in good standing with exactly that many (Jernigan, Smith and Atkins). They need to keep pushing with other guys and see if they can close the deal with their prime targets. If you can get more than three, do it.

2. Another position of 2024 concern

I bang on the "GET CORNERS" drum a lot, and here I go again. Tony Grimes and Josh DeBerry are the only sure departures, but after last year, do you really want to take any chances? Tyreek Chappell could have a good year and leave; he's no certainty for 2024. You never know what may happen behind them.

2024 cornerback scholarship chart Senior Junior Sophomore/RS Freshman Freshman Tyreek Chappell Sam McCall Bobby Taylor (RS Soph) Deuce Harmon Bravion Rogers Jayvon Thomas

This is an area here you'd better hit it with the combination of the portal and recruiting. So how's the recruiting looking?

I like where the Aggies are for both Bimage and Bussey; in fact, Bussey could be one of the next dominoes to fall. All the same, two corners won't hack it in my portal paranoid mind, and they need to get after some other options. Those don't seem to have materialized yet.

3. And the wideouts?

Here's where there's cause for optimism, but things remain dicey. Here's your big issue: You have seven scholarship players right now, two will be gone for sure and a big season could mean a third leaves.

2024 wide receiver scholarship distribution (* means verbal commitment) Senior Junior Sophomore/RS Freshman Freshman Moose Muhammad (RS) Evan Stewart Raymond Cottrell Debron Gatling* Noah Thomas Micah Tease

That's some serious talent, but the depth does not inspire confidence. A&M has to move on that, and it's abundantly clear to them and everyone else.

A&M has situated itself in a good position with several wideouts, but it has to close. Coleman is a guy they've targeted recently and there are good vibes there; Miller is down to A&M and LSU. They're finalists for Hall and Hornsby (who has an official set) and Livingstone told me he was really impressed when he visited. Still, always be closing.

4. What's the scholarship situation now?

This is a guesstimate, but you'll get a pretty good idea all the same. The big moves are the addition of a linebacker and a corner (who had been removed during his short time in the portal) and the loss of an offensive guard due to a medical retirement.

QB (3): Conner Weigman, Max Johnson, Marcel Reed RB/FB (5): Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Earnest Crownover, Jerry Johnson III TE (6): Max Wright, Donovan Green, Jake Johnson, Fernando Garza, Theo Ohrstrom, Jaden Platt WR (7): Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad, Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Raymond Cottrell, Micah Tease, Jalen Preston OT (6): Deuce Fatheree, Trey Zuhn, Chase Bisontis, Colton Thomasson, Dametrious Crownover, Hunter Erb, Naquil Betrand OG/C (8): Bryce Foster, Layden Robinson, Kam Dewberry, Aki Ogunbiyi, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Mark Nabou, Remington Strickland, TJ Shanahan So currently there's around 35 scholarship players on offense. DE (7): Fadil Diggs, Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, Enai White, Malick Sylla, Rylan Kennedy DT (9): McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Albert Regis, Isaiah Raikes, Jadon Scarlett, DJ Hicks, Samu Taumanupepe LB (7): Chris Russell, Edgerrin Cooper, Jurriente Davis, Martrell Harris, Taurean York, Daymion Sanford, Chantz Johnson Nickel/S (5): Bryce Anderson, Demani Richardson, Jardin Gilbert, Jacoby Mathews, Jarred Kerr, Dalton Brooks CB (8): Tyreek Chappell, Tony Grimes, Sam McCall, Deuce Harmon, Bobby Taylor, Josh DeBerry, Bravion Rogers, Jayvon Thomas I've got 36 defensive players, so 71 total before special teams. P/K: Nik Constantinou, Randy Bond, Tyler White, Ethan Moczulski. That gets us to 75, or thereabouts. So there's still work to be done.

5. You're a corner? Here's an offer

Louisiana CB Trey Amos went into the transfer portal yesterday. The Aggies offered him this afternoon. That was after Oklahoma, Oregon, Auburn, Ole Miss and Illinois, but before Arkansas and Michigan. You have have a pulse, you play corner and you're in the portal, you will get an offer. The only thing more valuable would be a left tackle.

6. Aggies add another scoring guard

The Aggies have added Eli Lawrence, a shooting guard from Middle Tennessee, this evening. He averaged 12.2 points and hit 34% from 3 last year, and he was second team All-CUSA. The Aggies are adding guys who have scored at the lower levels, with Lawrence joining UIC guard Jace Carter (16.6 PPG). They've definitely improved their scoring ability and explosiveness; whether they can improve their rebounding and 3-point shooting remains a question.

7. Wykoff makes a smart move

Former A&M center Matthew Wykoff is heading to Cal and the Pac-12. If I may be blunt, it's a smart move. Freshman All-SEC or not, Wykoff struggled mightily in run blocking last year and made some bad snaps at critical moments that hurt the Aggies. No losses were his fault, but there were times the absence of Bryce Foster was severely felt. After the emergence of Mark Nabou this spring, it looks like A&M and Wykoff are both better off with him making a move out west. He should handle Pac-12 competition handily.

8. CFB will face off against the NFL. And will lose.

The expansion of the college football playoff means that the gentleman's agreement between the NFL and college football will be over. The CFP will go up directly against the NFL several times, which doesn't happen very often at all. I think that the NFL, even with regular season games, will outdraw the CFP, but you can bet I'll be in the minority. I'd have much more interest in college football.

9. What will A&M do for SEC Media Days?

Ainias Smith will definitely be one of the three representatives after he got hosed out of attending last year. But who else will go?

It would be real easy to send Layden Robinson and Demani Richardson again, but it's supposed to be a one-time thing as an act of appreciation for your work. So I think that puts Max Wright, Shemar Turner, Isaiah Raikes, Fadil Diggs and McKinnley Jackson in the mix. If I had to guess, it would be Ainias, Wright and Jackson.

10. Rivals camp in D/FW Sunday