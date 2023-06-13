1. Aggie commit Dealyn Evans is now properly ranked. The defensive linemen came to the Dallas Rivals camp ready to work and dominated from the first snap. Though he was already a 4-star, now he's in the top 100 and that more accurately reflects his talent level. A&M will have to keep close tabs on him, because Florida and Alabama really want him.

2. Cam Coleman is where he should be. Coleman is now ranked 23rd nationally, a far cry from the former 3-star ranking he had. Coleman has been one of the hottest commodities in the nation this spring and he will visit A&M this weekend. I'll just say that things I have heard should make the Aggies feel good about their situation here.

3. Terry Bussey gets the love as well. The Timpson athlete, who has been to A&M a ton of times, jumped a jaw-dropping 147 spots in the latest re-ranking. He's an elite athlete that A&M likes as a corner, and I believe they are well ahead for him.

4. The Aggies could have a nasty receiver class if things work out. We've already discussed Coleman, and the Aggies have 4-star Debron Gatling already committed. But A&M is also fighting for the commitment of Drelon Miller, who is "just" 55th nationally. That would be quite a trio to go with Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Micah Tease, Raymond Cottrell, Jordan Anthony, Jahdae Walker and maybe even Moose Muhammad in 2024.

5. The number of members of the 250 scheduled to at least visit A&M is absolutely bonkers. Not mentioning the players already talked about, A&M should get or has gotten visits from DE Colin Simmons (5th), WR Micah Hudson (6th), DT David Stone (10th), WR Ryan Wingo (18th), CB Kobe Black (34th), RB Caden Durham (63rd, up 96 spots), LB/DE Jamonta Waller (66th, up 118 spots), LB Deebo Atkins (83rd), DT Aydin Breland (102nd), LB/S Tylen Singleton (113th), OL commit Ashton Funk (118th), DT Dominick McKinley (121st), DL TJ Lindsey (entering the list at 144), OL Isendre Ahfua (147th), OL Daniel Cruz (entering the list at 169), LB Jordan Lockhard (171st), LB TyAnthony Smith (180th), DE Zina Umeozulu (186th), S and commit Jordan Pride (192nd), WR Braylon Burnside (193rd), OL Waltclaire Flynn (209th), OL Bennett Warren (new entry at 228), and OL Blake Ivy (229th). I probably missed a couple too.

6. A&M's issues aren't about talent identification or gaining interest. It's closing the deal. Not to throw cold water on the impressive list just above, but the Aggies had an awesome group come in last summer and watched the vast majority of them sign somewhere else. When you see players your school has been after shoot up the rankings on Rivals or other sites, it's usually an indication they're after the right people. But getting them to sign with you is another animal, and that's where your front office staff earns their keep.



